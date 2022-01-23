Coastal wreckage scuba diving club searching for new members

The Lowestoft Sub Aqua Club are on the lookout for new members as the diving season approaches. - Credit: Jack Grint

An adrenaline-fuelled scuba diving club aimed at people of all abilities is on the lookout for brand new members.

The Lowestoft Sub Aqua Club is based at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, where training dives for new and experienced members take place.

Founded in 1977, the club also has a site based in Sea Palling, Norfolk, allowing the team to dive and explore the many wrecks along the coast.

The team have scuba dived in many areas across the UK and abroad. - Credit: Jack Grint

With the main diving season running from early April to the end of October, the club are keen to attract more people to the adventurous sport.

Jack Grint, boat officer for Lowestoft Sub Aqua Club. - Credit: Jack Grint

Jack Grint, a boat officer for the club, said the sport is varied for those looking to try something new.

"Scuba diving offers a bit of everything to people who want to try the sport," Mr Grint said.

"One minute it is relaxing, swimming through the ocean and the next minute there is a real adrenaline rush.

The team get to explore different parts of the ocean. - Credit: Jack Grint

"The amazing thing is that the ocean is one of the most alien and unexplored aspects of our planet.

"It is also a great escape for people during these stressful and weird times.

"Our club is also really inclusive, with young and old participating and enjoying the sport."

The club includes around 20 members of different ages. - Credit: Jack Grint

The club is regulated by the British Sub Aqua Club (BSAC) and Mr Grint reassured new members the sport is safe to try out.

The team at an inland dive. - Credit: Jack Grint

Mr Grint said: "We offer you the opportunity to try the sport in a safe environment.

"We dive all year around and between April and October this happens most weekends.

"We are a really active club, diving at inland sites during the winter and then moving out wrecks along the Norfolk and Suffolk coastline in the summer.

"We have a trip planned to Skomer in Wales in June as well."

The team are looking for new members right from beginners up to experienced. - Credit: Jack Grint

Mr Grint added there were opportunities for beginners to try out lessons at Waterlane Leisure Centre.

He said: "Our beginners can learn safely with a fully qualified supervisor at the swimming pool for a try dive.

"This costs £15 and includes an hour practical tuition covering all the basics.

"There are then training courses for members who want to progress.

"Come try it out and join us."

If people are interested email trydive@lowestoftsac.co.uk