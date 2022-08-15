Return of bike show sees hundreds descend on town centre

The third Discover Lowestoft bike show outside Annatar on London Road North. - Credit: Mick Howes

The return of a popular motorbike show attracted hundreds of visitors to Lowestoft town centre on Saturday.

The third Discover Lowestoft bike show saw dozens of enthusiasts show their pride and joys on London Road North.

Hosted by Annatar, the event welcomed crowds throughout the day to revel in the wide array of bikes on show.

The third Discover Lowestoft bike show outside Annatar on London Road North. - Credit: Mick Howes

Organiser Matt Wade said: "It was another very good event and we had a steady stream of bikes from just before 10am until about 3.30pm when the last few left.

"It was just an excuse to meet up with like-minded individuals and try to dispel the myths that motorbikes are greasy, oil-stained and messy, as well as showing off our pride and joys.

"Being in the pedestrianised area, we had a lot of people wandering up and down, many taking photos and saying things like 'when I win the lottery'."

The third Discover Lowestoft bike show outside Annatar on London Road North. - Credit: Mick Howes

The event was held for the third time, with the first Discover Lowestoft bike and car show held in 2019.

This year's outing saw around 50 motorbikes, a dozen trikes, and a number of scooters.

Mr Wade said: "I am a keen motorcyclist so I was very happy to bring this back for 2022.

The third Discover Lowestoft bike show outside Annatar on London Road North. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It was a cracking five-and-a-half hours and we had a very good turn out.

"There were plenty of people around and events like this are great for our local businesses.

"The ones I've spoken too all seen to have done well on Saturday, and it does help to draw people in.

The third Discover Lowestoft bike show outside Annatar on London Road North. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We hear people moaning that there's nothing in the town centre anymore, but things like this can get people in and the might see an independent shop they didn't know about, or find a shop that sells something they're looking for.

"If people don't use their local shops, they'll lose them, so hopefully these events can snowball and bring people in."

The third Discover Lowestoft bike show outside Annatar on London Road North. - Credit: Mick Howes

The third Discover Lowestoft bike show outside Annatar on London Road North. - Credit: Mick Howes

The third Discover Lowestoft bike show outside Annatar on London Road North. - Credit: Mick Howes



