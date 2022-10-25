Organisers bowled over as tenpin challenge boosts worthy causes

The winning team from GS Computers in the Lovewell Blake charity bowling evening. - Credit: Lovewell Blake

Scores of competitors from 14 businesses helped to boost worthy causes as a popular charity event made a welcome return.

Staff at Lovewell Blake organised the charity tenpin bowling evening, which topped off a year of fundraising by the Lowestoft and Halesworth offices of the regional firm of accountants that has seen more than £7,500 raised for local good causes.

The popular annual charity bowling event returned after a three-year Covid-related hiatus - with organisers bowled over by its success.

Battling it out for the trophy for the first time since 2019, GS Computers of Chedgrave emerged triumphant in the competition, which was held at Richardson’s Family Entertainment centre in Lowestoft.

With generous match-funding from Barclays and from the partners at Lovewell Blake, a total of £4,685 was raised on the night – money which will be distributed to local community organisations in the form of grants from Lovewell Blake’s Community Fund.

Mel Davey, from Lovewell Blake’s Halesworth office - who helped organise the event - said: “We were delighted to see such a strong turnout for the event.

“After being unable to put events on in 2020 and 2021, to have raised such a fantastic amount on its return means it will very much remain a fixture in our fundraising calendar.”

As well as the bowling competition itself, a raffle and auction were held with prizes being donated by the East Anglian business community and the teams taking part on the night.

Mat Waters, a partner at Lovewell Blake’s Lowestoft office, said: “The bowling evening has been a fantastic finale to our returning calendar of fundraising events.

“Following the charity ball in April and the quiz night in July, more than £7,500 has been raised this year from these events which adds to the ongoing fundraising we undertake in the offices.”