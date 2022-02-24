Ask the Journal: New hotels and crossings, and when will a key road be resurfaced?

Today sees the launch of a new feature to get our readers the answers they need.

Ask the Journal is an opportunity for our readers to ask us the questions that matter most to them.

Any question, big or small, from when a pothole will be filled to when a new shop will open, we want them all.

Earlier this month, we asked our readers for some questions and were inundated with responses.

We will do everything we can to answer questions which remain, and any others which come through in the meantime.

Michelle Thompson asked: "Where and when is the new Travelodge going to be built?"

Earlier this month, Travelodge confirmed they were looking at expanding in Suffolk, with plans for 11 new hotels in the county.

One of these will be a second Lowestoft site, to complement the pre-existing Travelodge on Leisure Way.

When asked where and when the new site might be built, a spokesperson for the company said: "Lowestoft is a target location for Travelodge and we are currently looking for a suitable hotel site."

Lindsay Beales asked: "Can a pedestrian crossing be considered for the Normanston Drive/Peto Way roundabout - one of the busiest roundabouts in town?"

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said: "There are no current plans to provide pedestrian crossings at the Normanston Drive/Peto Way roundabout.

"However, Suffolk County Council is currently reviewing its Local Transport Plan and will be developing Town Plans alongside this to consider where improvements for walking and cycling will be considered."

Laura Lawrance asked: "When will the road be fixed or resurfaced on London Road South near the Methodist Church? I have to chicane around the ridges which exist in the road."

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council's Highways department said: "We are aware of the condition of the highway at this location, and we are putting the site forward to be considered for future road resurfacing.

"However, we cannot guarantee when this site will be prioritised at this stage.

"The programme for 2022/23 sites has already been commissioned."

To ask a question, email community editor Reece Hanson at reece.hanson@archant.co.uk.