Lowestoft's B&M set for major expansion

Customers heading to B&M in Lowestoft can expect to find an even bigger store next month.

B&M, in Tower Road, is to close for five days at the end of trade on Monday, September 19, to allow staff to complete the finishing touches on the store's expansion.

Upon its relaunch on Saturday, September 24, the new 32,090sqft store will offer an even bigger selection of bargains.

Customers can expect to find a large range of branded groceries including food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware.

There will also be a variety of electricals, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The move will also see the store's garden centre expand to 6,104sqft and sell hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

Staff decided to choose East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

A B&M spokesman from Lowestoft said: “East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.

“Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day and we’re all really excited to welcome our customers through the doors."