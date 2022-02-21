'Amazed' - Lowestoft has best beauty salon in the country

Flutterbye Lashes on London Road South in Lowestoft has been awarded Best Beauty Salon at the Hair and Beauty Honours Awards. - Credit: Supplied

A beautician has been recognised for nine years of dedication and hard work after being awarded a top prize at a national competition.

Jess Martin, 37, runs Flutterbye Lashes on London Road South in Lowestoft and is an 18-times award-winning lash and brows artist.

But her recent win as Best Salon of the Year 2021 at the Hair and Beauty Honours is the first award win for her whole beauty salon and welcome news for the business owner who opened up the salon premises on London Road South in September 2020.

Reacting to news of the award win, Mrs Martin said: "I'm absolutely amazed.

"It all started when the hair and beauty honours team commented on one of my posts on Instagram encouraging me to enter the category.

"It was the first year it was all done online and I had to submit an online form detailing examples of why I should win.

"A judging panel then selected the final 30 and then I was selected out of these 30 as the winner.

"It means so much to me because entrants for the category are from all over the UK so I wasn't expecting to win at all."

Before the move to London Road South, Mrs Martin operated her salon from home since 2013 and said it was interesting opening the salon during the pandemic.

"When I opened the salon it was strange moving in to the premises in 2020 but the community have been so welcoming," she said.

"All my clients have been with me for nine years and I like to make them feel welcome in the salon.

"The various lockdowns were not ideal at the time but it never crossed my mind whether I had made the right decision or not, it just felt right.

"For the future, I will definitely consider putting the salon forward for a national award again.

"It is great to get the recognition for all the hard years of work because I love my salon and I love my clients.

"We are a small little town and I hope my award win encourages others to put their name out there and enter for awards as well."