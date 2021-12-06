Historic pub and restaurant to reopen after £150,000 investment

Cheers! Abbie Powles, Rob Merry and Gemma Burwood at The Blue Boar in Oulton, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

It is an historic pub that dates back to the 1600s.

But after being closed and vacant for the past few years, a new lease of life beckons for The Blue Boar in Oulton, Lowestoft.

A new look will be unveiled in the next few days as the popular pub and restaurant opens once more at noon on Wednesday, December 8.

Gemma Burwood at The Blue Boar in Oulton, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With Burwood Inns opening "this fantastic venue" after a full refurbishment, the new leaseholders have invested £150,000 in transforming the pub and restaurant.

And for director, Gemma Burwood, it is particularly fitting - as it marks a return to her hometown.

Gemma Burwood at The Blue Boar in Oulton, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Ms Burwood said: "I have always worked with big pub companies since I was 15, and after time working all around London I decided to go it alone five years ago.

"I wanted to be closer to my hometown, so started off with the Oak Tree in Norwich before taking on the old Hellesdon Bull and opening The Chestnut Tree pub and restaurant in 2018.

"That has been very, very successful and then back in July I saw that this venue had been put up for sale.

"Being originally from Lowestoft, I know the history and traditions of this pub and restaurant despite not being in the town for 20 years.

Gemma Burwood at The Blue Boar in Oulton, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"I was interested when it previously went up for sale, but felt I was not quite ready. Since then the two businesses I have run have done very, very well and this was great timing.

"Now Burwood Inns Ltd are opening this fantastic venue again, and it has been really busy with inquiries and bookings made already.

Renovations are continuing at The Blue Boar in Oulton, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"When I put the menu onto social media more than 11,000 people saw the post, and while I've been away from Lowestoft for so long I am recognising names of people who have taken bookings and been applying for jobs."

Ms Burwood said that 20 new staff members - including chefs, bar staff and waiters/waitresses have been training in recent weeks at The Chestnut Tree pub.

New signage will be installed at The Blue Boar in Oulton, Lowestoft next week. - Credit: Mick Howes

With a new kitchen and bar area forming part of the major renovations, there will be three dining areas.

With Rob Merry the new head chef, Ms Burwood said they will be serving "great value homemade food and drinks all day, every day."

She added: "It has been a £150,000 investment and while we are a few days away from opening now there aren't any nerves - its exciting."

New signage will be installed at The Blue Boar in Oulton, Lowestoft next week. - Credit: Mick Howes

Contact the pub on 01502 572160 or via its Facebook page for booking details or any inquiries.