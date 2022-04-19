Boating firms offer joint trip to see the seals at unique spot

Jet Adventures has been running in Lowestoft since May 2021 and will launch a joint trip to see the seals at Scroby Sands. - Credit: Mike Page/John Kitching

Two popular boating firms are set to launch two and three-hour boat trips out to see the seals at a unique spot in the North Sea.

A combined trip is being launched on May 8 by Jet Adventures in Lowestoft and Coastal Voyager in Southwold lasting two hours and three hours respectively.

Voyager will be leaving Southwold at 8am and Jet Adventures will leave Oulton Broad at 8.30am to meet at sea and travel to Scroby together.

Scroby Sands, 19 Sept 2020. - Credit: Mike Page

It is the first time the two businesses have worked together to meet the demand of the ever-increasing popularity of seal watching.

The boats will then travel together from Lowestoft up to Gorleston and Great Yarmouth giving people a different perspective of the coastline.

Jet Adventures has been running in Lowestoft since May 2021. - Credit: John Kitching

Voyager have a longer journey and are charging £46 for adults and £31 for children.

Jet Adventures are charging £35 for adults and £30 for children.