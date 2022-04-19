News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

Boating firms offer joint trip to see the seals at unique spot

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 9:44 AM April 19, 2022
scroby sands jet adventures

Jet Adventures has been running in Lowestoft since May 2021 and will launch a joint trip to see the seals at Scroby Sands. - Credit: Mike Page/John Kitching

Two popular boating firms are set to launch two and three-hour boat trips out to see the seals at a unique spot in the North Sea.

A combined trip is being launched on May 8 by Jet Adventures in Lowestoft and Coastal Voyager in Southwold lasting two hours and three hours respectively.

Voyager will be leaving Southwold at 8am and Jet Adventures will leave Oulton Broad at 8.30am to meet at sea and travel to Scroby together.

scroby sands

Scroby Sands, 19 Sept 2020. - Credit: Mike Page

It is the first time the two businesses have worked together to meet the demand of the ever-increasing popularity of seal watching.

The boats will then travel together from Lowestoft up to Gorleston and Great Yarmouth giving people a different perspective of the coastline.

jet adventures

Jet Adventures has been running in Lowestoft since May 2021. - Credit: John Kitching

Voyager have a longer journey and are charging £46 for adults and £31 for children.

Jet Adventures are charging £35 for adults and £30 for children.

scroby sands

Scroby Sands is a popular spot to see the seals. - Credit: Mike Page

Lowestoft News
Southwold News

Don't Miss

surprise baby foal

Delight as horse gives birth to 'surprise' foal

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Lorry and car crash in Bloodmoor Road, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Woman arrested following crash between car and lorry in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
PROP Sycamore Avenue, Oulton Broad

See inside this two-bed period terrace selling in Oulton Broad for £200k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft South Beach has retained its blue flag status.

Frustration over Lowestoft's lost Blue Flag status

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon