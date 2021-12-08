'Boris needs to go' - Hotel manager's anger over alleged No 10 party

Boris Johnson and the government have come under fire. - Credit: PA

A hotel manager has expressed his anger at what he calls an "incompetent government" and has called on the Prime Minister to resign.

Boris Johnson has come under fire over an alleged Covid rule-breaking gathering in Downing Street last year, which was said to have been attended by dozens of colleagues while social mixing indoors was banned under Tier 3 restrictions in London last December.

And on Tuesday night, in footage obtained by ITV News, the prime minister's then-press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” Downing Street party in December 2020.

It has led to widespread anger across the political spectrum and mainstream culture, with even Ant and Dec mentioning the scandal on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Since the story broke, Boris Johnson has since apologised for how the footage looked and said he was "also furious" after viewing it, but said there was no party and no Covid rules were broken.

However, since then, Allegra Stratton, has since resigned from her post in tears.

Adam Greenfield, manager of the Hotel Victoria in Lowestoft, said so many businesses and people have sacrificed so much during the pandemic, describing the surfacing of the video yesterday evening as a 'kick in the teeth.'

He said: "I am angry at this incompetent government.

"It is one rule for them and another rule for us and for the hospitality industry as a whole it really is a kick in the teeth.

"As a hotel we have been doing everything to stay safe, so when you hear something like this happening, the trust just vanishes.

"I think that if the government introduce any more measures no one will listen, that trust has vanished.

"The government might have helped with the furlough scheme but that is about it.

"Boris needs to resign and we need a brand new team at the top for the New Year.

"Most of his team went to the top universities and are educated but they have no idea how it feels to run a business or just generally live as a normal person."