Post-Covid return of charity quiz sees businesses battle it out

The winning team from Norton Peskett in the Lovewell Blake charity quiz. - Credit: Lovewell Blake

Almost 100 people from 16 businesses in the Lowestoft area battled it out as a popular charity quiz night made a welcome return.

The Lovewell Blake Lowestoft charity quiz night was established as a firm annual favourite prior to lockdown, and the comeback event saw 94 eager competitors put their knowledge to the test at Rookery Park Golf Club.

Being held for the first time since before Covid, £2,340 was raised for a local community fund as a team from solicitors Norton Peskett carried off the trophy.

Rachel Flatt, from Lovewell Blake’s Lowestoft office, who organised the quiz, said: “Before Covid the annual quiz was something of a can’t miss event on the local business calendar.

"We were very pleased with the turnout, and to have raised so much on the night, which will go into the Lovewell Blake Community Fund that gives grants to grassroots charities and voluntary organisations across the region.”

Since it was set up in 2008, the fund has distributed grants totalling over £320,000.

Local recipients in the last grants round included £2,000 each to the Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre and The Warren Association Trust in Lowestoft.