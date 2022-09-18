New independent craft store opens in town

A new craft shop has opened their doors in Lowestoft.

Candescent Crafting welcomed their first customers to their new London Road South store late last month after co-owner Andy Watt moved to the town from Teesside to open the business with friend Derren Mace.

Mr Mace, 51, said: "We opened about three weeks ago, selling all sorts of crafting kits, stationary, and homemade wax melt burners and candles.

Candescent Crafting has opened in Lowestoft. Owners Andy Watt and Darren Mace. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We're also giving some of our shelves to local artists to display their work.

"We've got space at the back too that we're considering opening a workshop in the future.

"The first few weeks have been a little quiet, but we are a completely new business and our website only went live last week."

Mr Mace admits the duo have "jumped in at the deep end" after starting the business from scratch.

He said: "We started off making homemade wax melts to sell at market stalls for a little extra money, but couldn't get a pitch.

"We thought about a shop but wondered whether we wanted to run before we could walk.

"My friend Andy was living in Stockton-on-Tees when we found this shop and, because it has a flat above it, we decided to go for it and he moved down.

"We were also encouraged by a Facebook post by the Lowestoft Journal which asked people what kind of shop they want to see open, and a lot of readers said Hobbycraft.

"We want to have the whole shabang and we're still working on our stock and the business, but already we've got quite a good range."

For Mr Mace, the business is his second experience in retail.

He said: "I did have a shop once before in the 1990s, so I know how hard it is in retail.

"That was down in Kent, when my father, brother and I had a second-hand car parts shop.

"Sadly there's not a lot of money in Lowestoft anymore, everyone is finding it hard right now, and the cost of living crisis has made things worse.

"It's difficult, but we're hearing a lot of people say this is something the town needs.

"People say there's nothing in Lowestoft, but they need to start using their local businesses more or there won't be anything at all."