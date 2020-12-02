Town's Post Office boost ahead of Christmas rush

Published: 10:13 AM December 2, 2020

A new post office branch will open at Dixons in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes - Credit: Archant

A town's Post Office will be boosted as the service prepares for a busier than usual Christmas rush.

To help meet the Christmas demand for cards, parcel services, and online shopping returns, an extra pop-up Post Office counter has opened at the Ashburnham Way branch in Carlton Colville.

The counter will allow Drop and Go mail to be processed by a dedicated member of staff, allowing other customers to be served quicker.

The branch, inside Dixon's News, officially opened in March as part of an "exciting modernisation and investment programme."

Hayley Brown, network provision manager, said: "To help meet customer demand this Christmas in Ashburnham Way, we are delighted to have added an extra pop-up counter for December.

"Christmas is always a busy time of year for Post Offices and with the coronavirus pandemic, even more people are sending parcels and cards to family and friends.

"There has been a big growth in online shopping and returns and we're also seeing an increase in local businesses sending out their goods via our branch.

"The extra counter will help to meet the seasonal demand."