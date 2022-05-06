News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Local swimming pools braced for chlorine supply issues

Jasper King

Published: 5:04 PM May 6, 2022
waterlane leisure centre

Waterlane Lsiure Centre in Lowestoft which has a swimming pool. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Swimming pools across Waveney are braced for chlorine supply issues after challenges elsewhere in the country.

While the chlorine supply issue has not yet impacted leisure activities across pools - operators have been making arrangements to make sure swimming pools remain open.

shaun crowley

Shaun Crowley, director of the Beccles Lido. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The issue comes after a temporarily reduced capacity at the UK's main sodium hypochlorite manufacturing plant.

Shaun Crowley, director of the Beccles Lido, described chlorine supply over recent times as "interesting".

However, he stressed the Lido has been able to keep up with requirements.

swimming pool bungay

Waveney Valley Leisure Centre swimming pool in Bungay. - Credit: Everyone Active

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council, which is responsible for a number of pools including at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft and Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay said: “Our leisure operators are aware of potential supply issues stemming from temporary reduced capacity at the UK's main sodium hypochlorite manufacturing plant.

"However, our operators have made arrangements to ensure our leisure facilities will remain fully open.”

