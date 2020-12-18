Company rolling out broadband in Lowestoft revamp goes into administration

Published: 4:24 PM December 18, 2020

CityFibre engineers have been working in north west Ipswich. Picture: CITYFIBRE - Credit: Archant

A company delivering ultrafast broadband to a coastal town is reportedly set to appoint administrators.

Lite Access Technologies UK had been appointed as network construction partner by CityFibre as part of a £14 million investment in Lowestoft.

The Canadian-based company, who have an office on Newcombe Road, in Lowestoft, have also been working on the roll-out in Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge.

However, with the company's financial struggles set to see administrators called in, CityFibre have confirmed they are looking for alternative partners.

Lite Access Technologies suspended work in the UK last month, citing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and "challenges related to its ongoing builds."

You may also want to watch:

At the time, a spokesperson said the company was "unable to meet targets with the continuing conditions and is implementing a mitigation strategy."

On December 1, the company announced it was to resume partial UK operations while looking to "build a pathway to increase the ramp-up" and "create a sustainable path forward."

Deployment of the full fibre network expansion in Bury St Edmunds was due to be completed by the end of 2021.

Work in Ipswich will continue as normal, with VolkerSmart Technologies contracted to deliver the CityFibre project there.

In June, CityFibre confirmed Norwich would be included in the project as part of the latest extension of the service to 36 more towns and cities, with work set to begin in 2021.

Charles Kitchin of CityFibre. Picture: PAUL GEATER - Credit: Archant

Charles Kitchin, city manager at CityFibre, said: "As a business committed to a long and productive working relationship with East Anglia, its communities and businesses, we have been saddened to observe the financial difficulties of our contractor Lite Access Technologies.

"We are currently evaluating alternative partners to complete our builds in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds, and expect to recommence construction in the new year.

"As part of this process, a principal objective will be to ensure as many of LAT's suppliers as possible can re-engage with this multi-year build programme so critical to the long-term economic future of the area.

"Meanwhile, we continue to deploy our network in Ipswich, with plans to begin work in Norwich early next year."

Lite Access Technologies have been contacted for comment.