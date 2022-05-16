Next stage of ultrafast broadband construction work to begin

The £15 million "digital transformation" of Lowestoft will continue as construction of improved connectivity continues.

CityFibre's ongoing work in north Lowestoft is nearing completion, with the next stage set to begin in Carlton, Whitton and Oulton Broad in the coming months.

The work to deliver a full-fibre network will give users speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for upload and download, near limitless bandwidth and reliable connectivity to boost households and businesses.

Broadband providers TalkTalk, Air Broadband, Zen and Giganet are currently using CityFibre’s network to bring gigabit-capable broadband services to Lowestoft, with services now live for the first connected residents across Gunton and St Margarets, Harbour and Normanston and much of Oulton Broad.

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s area manager, said: “We are making real strides in bringing seamless digital connectivity to homes and businesses across Lowestoft, with many people already enjoying the benefits of reliable, lightning-speed full fibre broadband.

“As we move into new areas of the town, with the continued support of East Suffolk Council, Suffolk County Council and the local community, we will do all that we can to deliver a swift rollout, manage potential disruption and minimise the time we spend in each location.”

Stephen Burroughes, East Suffolk's cabinet member for customer services, operational partnerships and digital transformation, said: “This is another significant step in what we see as a potential digital revolution for Lowestoft.

"In 2019, we agreed plans to explore extending the Suffolk Cloud project to include homes and businesses, as well as public sector organisations in Lowestoft and nine other towns.

“Enabling the installation of ultrafast broadband throughout the town means we can help unlock economic growth and regeneration, hampered in recent decades by geographical remoteness.

"Boosting the town’s digital capability can only help towards making it an attractive area for further investment."

The work in Lowestoft is part of CityFibre's £4bn Gigabit City investment programme around the UK to boost up to eight million homes and businesses.

In March last year, a further 216 locations were announced to feature in the roll-out, including Kessingland and Beccles.

CityFibre hopes to complete the bulk of the programme by 2025.