'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years

The management team behind The Commodore is set to depart after 10 years at the helm. - Credit: Archant/ Supplied

The management team behind a popular pub in Oulton Broad is set to leave after a decade at the helm.

The Commodore has been run by Moss and Co for the past 10 years but a renewal of the lease has not been granted by landlords Stonegate Pub Partners.

Andrew Rogers, managing director at Moss and Co, admitted he was "absolutely devastated" when he found out they wouldn't be granted an extension.

The pub is set to close for a period of refurbishment once the lease expires on March 21.

Andrew Rogers, managing director at Moss & Co and Ellen Sherwood, bar supervisor at Moss & Co. - Credit: Andrew Rogers

Mr Rogers said: "We've built up The Commodore for the past 10 years and have easily invested £100,000 in equipment and the upkeep because it's such a prime site.

"There was a lot of uncertainty for about eight months but there just wasn't anything we could do about it."

Moss and Co also runs The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield, The Village Maid in Lound, The Bell Inn in Carlton Colville, The Angel in Wangford, The Harbour Inn, The Queens Head in Thurlton and plans to move 25 of its staff across to its other sites.

"In the height of the summer, we have 40 staff at The Commodore," Mr Roger said. "We've ensured that everyone who wanted to stay has remained within the company.

"Our staff is our biggest asset. People like our staff, they're very friendly so our customers are starting to follow them already."

The management is planning to hold a farewell event on Saturday, March 19, with The Gee Strings set to perform from 9pm.

An outside view of The Commodore's garden. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A spokesperson for Stonegate Pub Partners added: “We confirm that by mutual agreement David Moss (owner of Moss and Co) will be leaving The Commodore in March 2022, after which the pub will closing for a refurbishment.

"We would like to thank David for the exemplary way in which he has run The Commodore.

"We look forward to welcoming customers back to The Commodore when we reopen.”