Councillors and businesses 'appalled' over alleged No 10 Christmas party

Conservative councillors and business owners have been reacting to the news. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Nick Butcher

Conservative councillors and business managers have welcomed new Coronavirus measures but insisted the alleged No 10 Christmas party video is 'appalling.'

Boris Johnson confirmed that “Plan B” of the government’s coronavirus strategy will be enforced in England.

As part of the new restrictions, the Prime Minister said that people should work from home 'if they can' as of Monday.

Other measures will include vaccine passports at nightclubs and venues with more than 500 people and face coverings would be “further extended” to “most public indoor venues” including theatres and cinemas.

But this is marred by video evidence of a No 10 Downing Street party last year when London was currently under Tier 3 Covid restrictions.

Director of East Coast Cinema, Michael Hansell. - Credit: Mick Howes

Michael Hansell, director of East Coast Cinema in Lowestoft, is one of the businesses which will have to follow the new rules.

He said: "If the video turns out to be true, then it is completely unfair on businesses who have sacrificed so much throughout the pandemic.

"It makes me incredibly frustrated as a business owner.

"But we have to be the bigger person in all this and I am pleased to say most of our customers have already been wearing face masks, with us operating at 80pc normal capacity."

Beccles Public Hall. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Matt Day, general manager of Beccles Public Hall, which will run a Christmas panto this year said: “At such a crucial time of year for the long-term health and financial security of our sector, theatres need to be able to remain open to full houses over the festive period."

He added: “Rigorous testing regimes and backstage protocols continue to be in place for theatre staff and performers, to allow the show to go on and to preserve the livelihood of our team after such a challenging two years."

Conservative councillor for Bungay, Judy Cloke. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Conservative councillor for Bungay, Judy Cloke, said: "I have no disagreements with the Plan B rules but if the stories from Downing Street prove to be true I am absolutely appalled.

"People and businesses sacrificed so much and there were people dying in hospital during the time the video of Allegra Stratton was taken.

"I would understand why people would not listen to government anymore if more restrictions were brought in.

"But we all need to work together and take extreme care with this new variant."