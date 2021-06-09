News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Country hotel 'vision' brought to life with new £200,000 refurbishment

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:41 PM June 9, 2021   
L-R: Dr Adrian Parton, Waveney MP Peter Aldous and Keith Parton unveiling the new facilities at Ivy House Country Hotel.

Left to right: Dr Adrian Parton, Waveney MP Peter Aldous and Keith Parton at the ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling the new facilities at Ivy House Country Hotel.

A luxury country hotel near Lowestoft has unveiled new facilities after extensive refurbishment work was carried out during lockdown.

Ivy House Country Hotel, which is nestled within 21 acres of picturesque land in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, has invested £200,000 into revamping the hotel’s interior and exterior and also built a brand new reception, cloakroom and toilet block next to the events space, Ivy Hall.

Having opened its doors once more to customers and staff on May 17, there was a special event on Sunday, June 6 as Ivy Hall was officially re-opened Waveney MP Peter Aldous.

New facilities unveiled after extensive refurbishment work at Ivy House Country Hotel.

New facilities unveiled after extensive refurbishment work at Ivy House Country Hotel.

With the exciting redevelopment to Ivy Hall, it means that the popular Sunday carvery is back, which locals can now enjoy inside and outside in the stunning garden area - as al-fresco dining is offered.

Celebrating the completion of the refurbishment and re-opening of the new facilities, Mr Aldous was joined by owner, Dr Adrian Parton, general manager and head chef, Keith Parton, and guests.

New facilities unveiled after extensive refurbishment work at Ivy House Country Hotel.

New facilities unveiled after extensive refurbishment work at Ivy House Country Hotel.

After declaring the renovated building open, during a ribbon cutting ceremony, Mr Aldous said: “It was an honour to open the new reception facility at Ivy House, which is a further significant investment in the hotel which is an important part of the local economy, popular with both local people going out for a meal and with visitors to the area.

“The completion of the work is very well timed ahead of a vitally important few months for the local economy and it represents a major endorsement in Lowestoft and Waveney.”

The old tunnel and marquee has been removed at Ivy Hall to be replaced with a new pathway lined with illuminated pergolas and landscaped gardens.

After enduring a year of lockdown restrictions, Dr Adrian Parton is excited to be welcoming guests and visitors back.

He said: “Despite the uncertainty with the pandemic, we have taken the opportunity throughout lockdown to bring our vision for Ivy House Country Hotel to life.

"We wanted to make the most of the wonderful scenery and wildlife that surrounds the property providing an environment our guests can enjoy and relax.”


