Digital story trail set for launch to inspire young readers

A digital story trail through Lowestoft town centre will launch this week aiming to inspire young readers and storytellers.

It comes as part of a collaboration between Get Suffolk Reading and local author Nigel Lungenmuss-Ward, whose story Freddie's Impossible Dream is featured first.

Six local businesses will host the first trail, displaying QR codes in their windows which takes visitors to a YouTube video reading Mr Lungenmuss-Ward's story as families proceed along the hour-long walk through the Harbour and Normanston ward area of Lowestoft.

The route will end at Lowestoft Library, with which Get Suffolk Reading frequently collaborates to encourage new users and continued engagement with the service.

Get Suffolk Reading will change the story behind the QR codes at different points through the year, meaning the trail can be repeated numerous times.

The story trail will launch on Thursday, August 25, at 10am from Vera Gs cafe on St Margaret's Street, Lowestoft.

Sally Connick, Get Suffolk Reading project manager for Lowestoft, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our first digital story trail in Lowestoft and hope it inspires families to walk, talk and learn more about each other’s dreams.

“You don’t need to be reading a book or writing words to enjoy storytelling.

"Listening to and creating your own stories while out and about is a great way for children to engage with literacy and build confidence in their speaking and listening skills.”

Mr Lungenmuss-Ward said: “I am delighted to be part of such a wonderful project.

"It is the perfect marriage of highlighting the significance of our historic town centre and reading for pleasure.

"I am a big believer that reading is the bedrock of all learning and if we can make it a shared experience in the process then all the better.

"I cannot wait to see the story trail in action.”

Get Suffolk Reading is a campaign led by the National Literacy Trust in partnership with Suffolk County Council that encourages families to read together to improve wellbeing and aspiration in young children.

For more information, or to download the story trail map, go to: www.getsuffolkreading.org.uk.