Digital story trail launches to inspire young readers

The launch of the digital story trail in Lowestoft. - Credit: National Literacy Trust

A digital story trail through Lowestoft town centre has officially launched in a bid to to inspire young readers and storytellers.

It comes as part of a collaboration between Get Suffolk Reading and local author Nigel Lungenmuss-Ward, whose story Freddie's Impossible Dream is featured first.

The story trail officially launched from Vera Gs cafe on St Margaret's Street.

Six local businesses will host the first trail, displaying QR codes in their windows which takes visitors to a YouTube video reading Mr Lungenmuss-Ward's story as families proceed along the hour-long walk through the Harbour and Normanston ward area of Lowestoft.

The route will end at Lowestoft Library, with which Get Suffolk Reading frequently collaborates to encourage new users and continued engagement with the service.

Get Suffolk Reading will change the story behind the QR codes at different points through the year, meaning the trail can be repeated numerous times.

