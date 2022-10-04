Cinema caps prices at under £5 to help people enjoy 'regular' treats

An independent cinema has announced a price cap to help families enjoy "regular" days out this winter, despite the cost of living crisis.

East Coast Cinema owner Michael Hansell warned earlier this year that the ongoing crisis had plunged their future in doubt.

But after securing major funding for improvements to the heating and air conditioning system to reduce energy bills, which were completed this week, Mr Hansell announced prices would be frozen at less than £5 per person.

Michael Hansell, owner of East Coast Cinema - Credit: Nick Butcher

He said: "We joined the voices of other business owners back in May this year to flag up the worries of energy bills this winter and then spent the summer working on fixes to our current heating set-up.

"We were lucky enough to find funding, the support of our landlord and local installation companies to deliver the £30,000 upgrade to our heating system.

"This will transform the customer experience during the winter and the more energy efficient system will help mitigate some of our increased energy costs.

"However, the cost of living crisis is still there and while the option to increase ticket prices in line with inflation is incredibly tempting, I can’t do it.

"I work alongside my team, talking to our customers and I see how everyone is finding it more difficult to enjoy regular days out and I won’t make that more difficult. In fact, why don’t I make it easier?"

Mr Hansell announced the price cap would be in place immediately.

He added: “From today, and for the foreseeable future and at least the entire Winter, we are capping all our ticket prices at £4.90.

"No-one will pay more than £4.90 a ticket to see any film at any time at East Coast Cinema.

"Cheaper early bird and kids club shows will continue, but £4.90 will remain the maximum price.

"This means during the half-term holidays a family of four will pay less than £20 to see the big new movies like Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and DC’s Black Adam."

Mr Hansell also confirmed the 75pc capacity cap which was introduced during the pandemic will remain to "maintain the current level of comfort for all customers."