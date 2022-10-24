Scaffolding company donates platform to help students

Students from a coastal college are developing their skills learning to work at height thanks to a new partnership with a Suffolk scaffolding company.

Brickwork students at East Coast College are benefitting from a new collaboration.

Anglian Access has donated and installed a 12m x 6m board-wide scaffold platform behind the brick workshop at the college’s Lowestoft campus, allowing brickwork students to gain valuable experience working at height before progressing onto work at a construction site.

Stephen Sherwood, East Coast College brickwork lecturer, wanted to create real-life working conditions for his students and approached Anglian Access to sponsor the platform.

He said: “Our brick workshops provide a fantastic clinical environment for our students to learn in, but the scaffold platform will allow them to experience what it is like working at height and outside in the elements which will be crucial for when they move into employment on a construction site.

“Even though the platform is only 500mm off the ground, our students will be taught to approach it as though it is much higher and will be following the working at height regulations.

"It will be a really good experience for them to learn how things are done on a construction site, making sure they wear the correct PPE and follow all the safety measures.

“Working in collaboration with our carpentry students who will be creating us a gable end out of timber, the students will use one end of the platform for brick cladding and on the other side they will be running to the brick line which they will do working on-site.

Anglian Access has donated a scaffold platform to help brickwork students gain valuable experience working at height. - Credit: East Coast College

“The sponsorship from Anglian Access is a great example of a local business and college working in partnership to help the future generation of bricklayers and support our community with a skilled workforce.”

Jake Klein, managing director of Anglian Access, said: “I’m a great believer in giving back to the local community and helping others along the way to achieve their goals.

"I take great pride in knowing that our company is helping others in their training.”