Charity unveils second shop at official opening in coastal town

Cutting the ribbon to mark the official opening of the East Coast Hospice shop on Westwood Avenue Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A charity that is raising funds to build a 10-bed specialist palliative care facility has opened a second shop in Lowestoft.

Last month, a collaboration between East Coast Hospice and St Elizabeth Hospice was announced, with the view to creating an "achievable and sustainable palliative and end-of-life care service" for the communities of Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

The East Coast Hospice store in Lowestoft - Credit: East Coast Hospice

And on Saturday, as the East Coast Hospice charity continues to fundraise for the specialist facility that will feature day care and bereavement counselling for people in Yarmouth and Waveney, a new charity shop was officially unveiled.

A number of special guests turned out for the official opening of the new East Coast Hospice shop on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft - which is based at the site of the former Co-operative convenience store that closed in late 2019.

Raising a glass to celebrate the opening - Ian Turner Chair of St Elizabeth Hospice Trust, Alan Green Mayor of Lowestoft, Mary Pretswell East Coast Hospice Trustee, Emily Langley Manager of the shop in Westwood Avenue. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, officially opened the latest East Coast Hospice shop which has been trading since December.

He symbolically cut a ribbon watched by supporters, other shop managers and volunteers, to open the characterful new shop and wished the shop staff "every success" with their fundraising.

Inside the East Coast Hospice shop in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The new shop’s manager, Emily Langley, said: "Since opening it has been absolutely amazing.

"Our volunteers and customers have all been brilliant and we also thank members of the public for the donations of their pre-loved items.

“The shop is brimming with donations of furniture, household items, clothing, toys, bric-a-brac, electrics and more - so we encourage people to call in and say hello and have a browse.”

Inside the East Coast Hospice store in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With Ian Turner, chairman of the St Elizabeth Hospice Trust, at the opening to show his support, Emily Langley added: “This is the East Coast Hospice’s eighth charity shop and the second in Lowestoft.

"We are open from 9am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday and donations of saleable goods are always welcome."