Charity unveils second shop at official opening in coastal town
- Credit: Mick Howes
A charity that is raising funds to build a 10-bed specialist palliative care facility has opened a second shop in Lowestoft.
Last month, a collaboration between East Coast Hospice and St Elizabeth Hospice was announced, with the view to creating an "achievable and sustainable palliative and end-of-life care service" for the communities of Great Yarmouth and Waveney.
And on Saturday, as the East Coast Hospice charity continues to fundraise for the specialist facility that will feature day care and bereavement counselling for people in Yarmouth and Waveney, a new charity shop was officially unveiled.
A number of special guests turned out for the official opening of the new East Coast Hospice shop on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft - which is based at the site of the former Co-operative convenience store that closed in late 2019.
The Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, officially opened the latest East Coast Hospice shop which has been trading since December.
He symbolically cut a ribbon watched by supporters, other shop managers and volunteers, to open the characterful new shop and wished the shop staff "every success" with their fundraising.
The new shop’s manager, Emily Langley, said: "Since opening it has been absolutely amazing.
"Our volunteers and customers have all been brilliant and we also thank members of the public for the donations of their pre-loved items.
“The shop is brimming with donations of furniture, household items, clothing, toys, bric-a-brac, electrics and more - so we encourage people to call in and say hello and have a browse.”
With Ian Turner, chairman of the St Elizabeth Hospice Trust, at the opening to show his support, Emily Langley added: “This is the East Coast Hospice’s eighth charity shop and the second in Lowestoft.
"We are open from 9am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday and donations of saleable goods are always welcome."