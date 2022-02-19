News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Seafront transformation sees mini golf course dismantled

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:43 PM February 19, 2022
Updated: 12:50 PM February 19, 2022
The adventure mini golf course has been removed as part of the redevelopment of East Point Pavilion and the wider Lowestoft Town Centre Masterplan - Credit: Mick Howes

A mini golf course has been demolished as the regeneration of a much-loved coastal pavilion gathers pace.

The adventure mini golf course has been removed as part of the redevelopment of East Point Pavilion and the wider Lowestoft Town Centre Masterplan - Credit: Mick Howes

The Family Adventure miniature golf course in Lowestoft will be no more after it was cleared in recent weeks as part of the continuing redevelopment of the East Point Pavilion.

An artists impression of the restyled East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Work has been under way for over a month at the restyled East Point Pavilion.

A scheme of works is set to create a new "unique destination" for Lowestoft seafront.

An artists impression of the restyled East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

With £720,000 from the government’s Towns Fund being used for its restoration, work to repurpose the building into an "exciting" community and events space will see it transformed into a new food hall featuring four vendors, a bar, DJs, live music and a small stage area.

Lowestoft contractors PJ Spillings started "a process of minor demolition" from January 17 ahead of "the fit-out of the building".

The restyled pavilion will be operated by First Light Festival community interest company (CIC) - the organisers of Lowestoft’s First Light Festival.

Directors of the First Light Festival CIC team with staff at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft

Directors of the First Light Festival CIC team with staff at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft as work continues - Credit: Mick Howes

With trees removed and the site cleared recently, an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "The removal of the adventure golf course is part of the redevelopment of East Point Pavilion and the wider Lowestoft Town Centre Masterplan.

Works to clear the adventure mini golf course as part of the redevelopment of East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The former golf area is being converted into a planted area for seating.

Works to clear the adventure mini golf course as part of the redevelopment of East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It will be the responsibility of the tenant of East Point Pavilion, First Light Festival."

Works to clear the adventure mini golf course as part of the redevelopment of East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Works to clear the adventure mini golf course as part of the redevelopment of East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The site will also function as an office for the First Light Festival CIC - a not for profit organisation - with an "Easter opening" earmarked.

Directors and some of the First Light Festival CIC team inside the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft as work continues. - Credit: Mick Howes

The pavilion building, which is owned by East Suffolk Council, opened in May 1993 and has housed a tourist information office and a children’s play area over the years.

It effectively ceased operating in April 2016 with only a small portion of the building used in recent years for café space.

The council spokesman added: "The ice cream kiosk will remain, and graphics are currently being designed to ensure that it complements the main building.

The ice cream kiosk will remain, and graphics are currently being designed to complement the main East Point Pavilion building in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It will operate as a kiosk and will be part of the offer for visitors.

"The council is committed to restoring the Royal Plain Fountains as part of the wider seafront improvements, and these will be brought forward during the course of the year as part of the Heritage Action Zone and Town Deal projects."


