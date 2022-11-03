'Resolution' talks continuing after east Suffolk bin workers strike vote

Talks to "reach a resolution" are continuing after refuse workers in east Suffolk voted for strike action.

It was revealed earlier this week that East Suffolk bin workers could strike as UNISON members voted for strike action after rejecting a pay offer.

Staff employed by waste management firm Norse, jointly owned by East Suffolk Council and Norse Commercial Services, voted 96pc in favour of strike action in a ballot by the public service union UNISON.

The move - which could affect thousands of households in the east Suffolk district as they could temporarily be left without a bin collection service - came after UNISON said staff are calling for a pay deal that brings them in line with refuse workers elsewhere, as well as contractual sick pay.

Bin collections could be affected in East Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

East Suffolk Norse has offered workers a £1,925 rise negotiated for most directly employed local government staff, as well as an additional 75p an hour.

But UNISON said that pay on the East Suffolk contract is so low the rise would still leave workers struggling.

While no dates have as yet been set for the walkout, the union is hoping for an improved offer to avoid strikes.

Responding to this, a Norse Group spokesman said: "Norse is committed to supporting its employees and has worked with UNISON and East Suffolk Council to try and reach agreement.

"We appreciate this is an unsettling time and are sad that we have not yet been able to reach a resolution.

"However, we value all our employees and hope to continue working together to find an affordable solution for everyone involved."

UNISON Eastern regional organiser Cameron Matthews had previously said: “Refuse workers are desperate to avoid any disruption to the communities they serve, but they can’t survive on East Suffolk Norse wages much longer."

Responding earlier this week, an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “A generous offer has been made to operational staff by Waveney Norse and Suffolk Coastal Norse Ltd, which in some cases would see salaries rise by 17pc.

“It has been made clear to the unions that not every demand can be met, and we would make the point, once again, that they are not showing a realistic understanding of what is fair and achievable.”