Digital theme for return of East Suffolk Business Festival

All things digital will be the theme of a popular annual business festival as it makes a welcome return next month.

An online programme of events and seminars designed to support local businesses in East Suffolk will be showcased as the East Suffolk Digital Business Festival takes centre stage.

East Suffolk Council will host the two-week long, digital themed business festival between Monday, February 7 and Friday, February 18.

The Festival is an opportunity for businesses to learn something new, find out what’s happening in their area and learn how to access local support programmes.

It will feature a range of easily accessible, ‘bite sized’ events and for 2022 with the theme for the business festival being all things digital, it will include the launch of new digital business support programmes, digital tech demos, business support and advice, information on local digital projects as well as a wide range of workshops, webinars and learning seminars.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "All events will be held online which means local businesses can access the support and information they need more conveniently and can just ‘pop in’ during their working day.

"Recorded events, podcasts and pre-recorded webinars will be made available throughout the two-week period online at eastsuffolkmeansbusiness.co.uk"

For the festival, East Suffolk Council’s Economic Development Team are working with key local partners - including MENTA, NWES, Screen Suffolk, New Anglia Growth Hub, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Innovation Martlesham and many more - to provide a full and comprehensive events schedule.

Craig Rivett, cabinet member for Economic Development and deputy leader at East Suffolk Council. - Credit: Mick Howes

Craig Rivett, cabinet member for Economic Development and deputy leader at the council, said: “We are excited to announce the East Suffolk Digital Business Festival in which we will be launching our new digital support programme, soft launching new digital products which the council is investing in, including digital trails, free-to-use town Wi-Fi, Click It Local and many more.

"There will also be plenty of business training and support events delivered by our local partners.”

Businesses can pre-register for the festival now – with a full programme of events available at eastsuffolkmeansbusiness.co.uk/east-suffolk-digital-business-festival