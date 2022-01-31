News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Two week business festival to return with digital theme

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:05 PM January 31, 2022
Craig Rivett, East Suffolk council's cabinet member for economic development.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk council's cabinet member for economic development. - Credit: Mick Howes

East Suffolk's annual business festival will return next week with an online programme of events.

Aimed at supporting local businesses, the two-week festival will focus on 'all things digital' as this year's theme.

Craig Rivett, cabinet member for economic development and deputy leader of the council, said: "We are pleased to once again be holding our business festival, which is always a popular event with local businesses.

"To make the events programme as convenient as possible, the festival will comprise both live and pre-recorded events, enabling business owners to join at a time to suit them best.

"The past two years have been an incredibly challenging time for all of our businesses and we hope our packed programme of free events will support our businesses to move forward in the new digital world in which we now find ourselves."

Events include the benefits to business of the TV and film industry in Suffolk, business advice surgeries, and the importance of cyber resilience.

To pre-register for events, and for a full programme, go to eastsuffolkmeansbusiness.co.uk/east-suffolk-digital-business-festival.

