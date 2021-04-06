Vital funding scheme launched for coastal groups

Published: 1:38 PM April 6, 2021

Shoppers on London Road North in Lowestoft ahead of the second lockdown. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Voluntary and community groups could be in line for a vital funding boost.

Two of East Suffolk Council's community partnerships will reopen their small grant schemes in the coming weeks and months.

The Lowestoft and Northern Parishes Community Partnership will launch their second small grants scheme next week to boost projects aimed at improving mental wellbeing and children's health.

Groups aimed at tackling loneliness can also apply for the funding boost.

Danny Steel. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Danny Steel, vice chair of the partnership, said: "I am delighted to announce the launch of this year's scheme, which is aimed at supporting those struggling with social isolation, supporting mental health and wellbeing and tackling childhood obesity in local communities.

You may also want to watch:

"We know that Covid-19 has had a big impact and we hope this funding will enable our voluntary and community groups to continue to deliver vital services or create new services in a response to local need."

The scheme will be open for applications from Monday, April 12, until May 7, and will offer grants of between £250 and £2,000.

The Carlton Colville, Kessingland, Southwold and Surrounding Villages Community Partnership will also begin the second round of their small grant scheme following the success of the first in December.

The second round will open on May 17 to local voluntary and community groups able to apply for much-needed funding of up to £1,500.

Aimed at tackling social isolation and loneliness and improving services available to young people, the scheme addresses priorities identified by the partnerships.

It could also support groups and organisations facing challenges post-lockdown.

Funding will be available for projects which address these problems and can include activities which help individuals, groups or benefit the wider community, whether through one-off events or a series of activities, or purchasing equipment.

Last month, the Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and Surrounding Villages Community Partnership announced they will also begin round two of the small grant scheme from May 10, after handing out £6,274 to eight organisations in the first round.

Full details about eligibility and how to apply can be found on the council's website.