New employment service unveiled in vacant town centre retail store

Pictured from left to right: Beth O’Grady, Joel Charles, Cllr Alan Green, Emma Krijgsman and Lauren Goulder. - Credit: STEVE BRADING PHOTOGRAPHY

A new employment service has opened its doors in a town centre.

Seetec Pluss, one of the UK’s leading employability specialists, has opened a new office in Lowestoft.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill store, which closed in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

At an official opening of the service at the site of the vacant former store that was previously the Edinburgh Woollen Mill store and Greenwoods before that, the Mayor of Lowestoft, Councillor Alan Green unveiled the new local service that will support locals into employment and training.

The new Seetec Pluss office in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Seetec Pluss offers a range of services to assist people back into employment, with its town centre access offering people a one-to-one service with a team of specialist employment consultants.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak has impacted communities with a turbulent employment market, the opening of the new office is aimed at helping the people of Lowestoft back into sustainable employment.

The new Seetec Pluss office in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

At the opening of the town’s new Seetec Pluss office, Alan Green, the mayor of Lowestoft, said: “This open day was an opportunity to learn more about Seetec Pluss and the support available to residents in Lowestoft.

“Helping people who have been long-term unemployed to find a job is important, particularly as Lowestoft continues to recover from the economic and social consequences of the pandemic.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to wish the local Seetec Pluss team well and I look forward to learning more about the positive work they will do going forward to help people realise their work ambitions.”

The new Seetec Pluss office in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Maurice Fleming, the Seetec Pluss centre manager in Lowestoft, added: “I live and work in the town and I am delighted that Seetec Pluss has opened here in Lowestoft.

"Many people may not have been in employment for a while, but our service will help individuals improve their self-confidence, focus on their transferable skills, and move them closer to entering work.

"We look forward to welcoming people into our new centre and helping them on their journey into work and a future of more economic independence.”

To find out more about Seetec Pluss visit its website.