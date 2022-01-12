Go ahead for expanded Domino's Pizza in Lowestoft

The site of the existing Domino's store and the former beauty salon unit next door it will expand into in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A national pizza chain looks set to expand its store in Lowestoft after plans were given the green light.

Change of use plans were submitted on behalf of Bramford Ltd - who trade as Domino's Pizza - to expand its existing branch in Lowestoft and take over a vacant tanning and beauty salon.

A scheme was lodged with East Suffolk Council in October for a change of use from a vacant tanning and beauty salon to a hot food takeaway and amalgamation with adjacent takeaway, associated external alterations and new external compressor at 90-94 St Peters Street in Lowestoft.

The change of use plans were approved under delegated powers last week.

A design and access statement submitted by agents Pegasus Group, on behalf of the applicants, said the unit will be amalgamated with the existing Domino's takeaway at 90 St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, to create a single hot food takeaway.

The unit Domino's is expanding into was previously Glow Beauty Salon.

It said that as a result of the change of use: "The extended takeaway floorspace will be occupied by Domino’s Pizza and will operate during the same hours as the existing Domino’s.

"The change of use will enable the business to offer a better service to customers by providing an enlarged and more spacious store.

"The building's interior will be altered to create a larger hot food takeaway.

"The customer service area will be relocated to 94 St Peter's Street, and the former customer service area will be converted into additional preparation space as part of the kitchen."

With the additional unit around 80sq m, a new disabled toilet will be added to the branch and the wooden storefront will be replaced with aluminium.

A report from a delegated officer at the council recommended that "planning permission be granted" as "the principle and detail of the development is considered to be acceptable and in compliance with relevant development plan policies."

In granting approval, a decision notice letter to the agents from the council stated: "Permission is hereby granted by East Suffolk Council."