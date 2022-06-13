Revamp vision for historic pub given go-ahead

A new bar area looks set to be unveiled as part of improvements at a popular pub after plans were given the green light.

With a scheme lodged with East Suffolk Council in March, improved facilities at The Factory Arms Public House in Lowestoft have been given the go-ahead.

Plans centring around demolishing the building's toilets and part first floor accommodation for staff, along with installation of an improved public bar area and toilets and "first floor managers/owners improved family accommodation" were approved by East Suffolk Council under delegated powers earlier this month.

The plans lodged with the council by agents Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd, on behalf of Mr and Mrs P McArdle, said the Factory Arms is situated on the corner of both Cathcart Street and Raglan Street in Lowestoft, with the main frontage and entrance to the pub off Raglan Street.

The Factory Arms pub in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A design and access statement described the public bar as "small and fragmented" and said Covid restrictions had shown it to have a "poor layout".

It added: "Hence the proposals offer the opening up of the public bar through to improved space/area to the rear, and more considered and appropriate toilet accommodation to the rear of that area.

"This will enable this Public House the benefit of a sustainable future for The Factory Arms PH, with much improved public facility, at what is a community asset."

With the external seating area and canopy remaining, to offer a smoking area and summer time seating, a report from a delegated officer at the council said: "The proposal is considered to respect the character, design and scale of the existing Public House, and the character and appearance of the street scene.

"The existing Public House is historic however many of the original features appear to have been lost, and as such the historic appearance is somewhat diminished.

"The proposal is considered to improve the facilities and layout within the Public House which should provide economic benefits to the business and would also provide better accommodation to the mangers and their family."

In recommending that "planning permission be granted" subject to conditions and in granting approval, a decision notice letter to the agents from the council stated: "Permission is hereby granted by East Suffolk Council."