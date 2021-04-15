Five new businesses to discover in Lowestoft as lockdown eases

Published: 6:02 PM April 15, 2021

Lowestoft's high street was fairly busy on the fourth day after lockdown eased. - Credit: Jasper King

It is not all doom and gloom on Lowestoft's historic high street.

There are some brand new businesses to discover as lockdown eases.

Here we list five businesses breathing new life into the high street.

Door to the Cosmos, 113 High Street

Nate Leveritt, co owner of Door to the Cosmos. - Credit: Jasper King

Door to the Cosmos opened in September 2020 and is a coffee shop that offers a variety of food including pastries, cakes and soups and also some vegan produce.

Nate Leveritt co owns it with his partner Sophie and said: "I am really happy to be back and there is optimism in the air on the high street now.

"Lowestoft has a lovely beach which will hopefully encourage more footfall this season.

"Lockdown easing has come at the right moment because we want to build up to the summer."

People enjoying a coffee outside Door to the Cosmos. - Credit: Jasper King

Due to the current coronavirus restrictions the business is offering takeaway service only.

Books + Prints, 113 High Street

Books + Prints opened its doors in early December 2020. - Credit: Jasper King

This former community facility has been transformed by Lisa and Hugh Davies into a book shop.

The pair always wanted to run a book shop and signed the lease, opening in December 2020.

Lisa said she was happy to be open again and opened on Monday this week.

Inside Books + Prints which opened on the high street in December 2020. - Credit: Jasper King

"We spent lockdown cataloguing the books and getting them online, making more shelves so we have been really busy.

"We had a really good day Monday, people were so happy to come back out again and the community have been really supportive.

Some prints at Books + Prints. - Credit: Jasper King

The couple sell second hand books and new books from local authors both fiction and non fiction and are associated with bookshop.org.

Printmaking courses will be up and running at the shop in the next few weeks as well.

Chari Boutique, 104 High Street

Nicky Frosdick (left) and Hollie Elliston (right) of Chari Boutique. - Credit: Mick Howes

Chari Boutique used to be located on Bevan Street East but moved premises to the High Street just before Christmas.

Owners Nicky Frosdick and Hollie Elliston operated a new website during lockdown but Nicky said footfall had been good since moving to the high street.

Some of the clothes for sale at Chari Boutique. - Credit: Jasper King

She said: "We want people to start coming into town and using the local businesses again.

"We've seen more people this week in store and this end of the high street picks up a lot of footfall."

The boutique specialises in ladies' clothing.

Lennie's Plants, 132 High Street

Mandy Peterson, owner of Lennie's Plants on the high street. - Credit: Jasper King

Lennie's Plants is owned by Mandy Peterson who used to own the premises on Norwich Road before moving to the High Street in August 2020.

Mandy said: "It has been hard because you close, open, close, open and then everyone forgets you again.

"Luckily during lockdown I have been doing click and collect and home delivery.

"It's so important for small businesses like mine for footfall to return once again, coming from Norwich Road to the High Street, the footfall is so much greater."

Mandy with her assistant Patrick. - Credit: Jasper King

Mandy named the store after her father Lennie, who died 19 years ago.

She also has a helping hand from her dog Patrick, who sits under the counter while Mandy works.

Some of the plants for sale in Lennie's Plants. - Credit: Jasper King

Most of the plants at the store are handmade by Mandy.

K K's Sweet Treats - 46 Queen's Road

Kala Reeve (right) and Keeley Chaplin (left) owners of K K's Sweet Treats. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Kala Reeve and Keeley Chaplin, best friend duo, opened up K K's Sweet Treats this week.

Up until they opened they had been operating a click and collect and delivery service to people in the area.

Keeley said it has been exciting welcoming people in who happened to walk past the sweet store.

Kala Reeve, right, and Keeley Chaplin, who have opened KK's Sweet Treats in Lowestoft. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant 2021

She said: "We have had a lot of new people in as well as the ones we already knew on Facebook.

"Lots of the neighbours have poked their head in which has been really nice.

"People can still order online with us as well and this has been really popular and convenient for a lot of people."

The shop will incorporate traditional elements of a sweet shop but offers a modern twist as well.