Five new businesses to discover in Lowestoft as lockdown eases
- Credit: Jasper King
It is not all doom and gloom on Lowestoft's historic high street.
There are some brand new businesses to discover as lockdown eases.
Here we list five businesses breathing new life into the high street.
Door to the Cosmos, 113 High Street
Door to the Cosmos opened in September 2020 and is a coffee shop that offers a variety of food including pastries, cakes and soups and also some vegan produce.
You may also want to watch:
Nate Leveritt co owns it with his partner Sophie and said: "I am really happy to be back and there is optimism in the air on the high street now.
"Lowestoft has a lovely beach which will hopefully encourage more footfall this season.
Most Read
- 1 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
- 2 7 outdoor events happening in Norfolk and Waveney this weekend
- 3 Air ambulance called after man and woman suffer medical emergencies
- 4 Lowestoft 'bold modern' beach huts decision pushed back
- 5 Walk-in vaccine clinics cancelled following influx of bookings
- 6 Lowestoft mother spared jail after admitting cruelty to one-year-old son
- 7 Woman suffering flashbacks and seizures after unprovoked attack
- 8 'Lucky number seven' - Landlord opens 'flagship' pub in hometown
- 9 Boy attacked by man in woodland in Lowestoft
- 10 Emergency works cause early morning traffic chaos on A47
"Lockdown easing has come at the right moment because we want to build up to the summer."
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions the business is offering takeaway service only.
Books + Prints, 113 High Street
This former community facility has been transformed by Lisa and Hugh Davies into a book shop.
The pair always wanted to run a book shop and signed the lease, opening in December 2020.
Lisa said she was happy to be open again and opened on Monday this week.
"We spent lockdown cataloguing the books and getting them online, making more shelves so we have been really busy.
"We had a really good day Monday, people were so happy to come back out again and the community have been really supportive.
The couple sell second hand books and new books from local authors both fiction and non fiction and are associated with bookshop.org.
Printmaking courses will be up and running at the shop in the next few weeks as well.
Chari Boutique, 104 High Street
Chari Boutique used to be located on Bevan Street East but moved premises to the High Street just before Christmas.
Owners Nicky Frosdick and Hollie Elliston operated a new website during lockdown but Nicky said footfall had been good since moving to the high street.
She said: "We want people to start coming into town and using the local businesses again.
"We've seen more people this week in store and this end of the high street picks up a lot of footfall."
The boutique specialises in ladies' clothing.
Lennie's Plants, 132 High Street
Lennie's Plants is owned by Mandy Peterson who used to own the premises on Norwich Road before moving to the High Street in August 2020.
Mandy said: "It has been hard because you close, open, close, open and then everyone forgets you again.
"Luckily during lockdown I have been doing click and collect and home delivery.
"It's so important for small businesses like mine for footfall to return once again, coming from Norwich Road to the High Street, the footfall is so much greater."
Mandy named the store after her father Lennie, who died 19 years ago.
She also has a helping hand from her dog Patrick, who sits under the counter while Mandy works.
Most of the plants at the store are handmade by Mandy.
K K's Sweet Treats - 46 Queen's Road
Kala Reeve and Keeley Chaplin, best friend duo, opened up K K's Sweet Treats this week.
Up until they opened they had been operating a click and collect and delivery service to people in the area.
Keeley said it has been exciting welcoming people in who happened to walk past the sweet store.
She said: "We have had a lot of new people in as well as the ones we already knew on Facebook.
"Lots of the neighbours have poked their head in which has been really nice.
"People can still order online with us as well and this has been really popular and convenient for a lot of people."
The shop will incorporate traditional elements of a sweet shop but offers a modern twist as well.