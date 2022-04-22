News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Woman scoops £500 of Fred.Olsen holiday vouchers

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 6:00 AM April 22, 2022
Stacey Catchpole-Hammond, branch manager of Fred Olsen travel, with £500 winner Helen Purcell.

Stacey Catchpole-Hammond, branch manager of Fred.Olsen travel agents in Beccles, with £500 voucher winner Helen Purcell. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

An Oulton Broad woman has scooped hundreds of pounds worth of holiday vouchers after a competition by this newspaper.

Helen Purcell, from Oulton Broad, won £500 worth of vouchers via our token collection competition, held in conjunction with our sister titles across Norfolk and Waveney.

Fred.Olsen Travel's head of commercial Paul Hardwick said: "The competition in the local press to win these fantastic voucher prizes and the opportunity to read our digital sales magazine rom the QR code featured in January and February this year has brought us many new customers.

"Congratulations to the lucky winners."

Any readers who were not so fortune to win can save an extra £50 by booking a holiday or cruise before the end of June 2022 by quoting this newspaper at the time of the enquiry.

The holiday or cruise must be seven nights or longer and for two or more adults. The offer is only valid on new bookings and cannot be combined with any other offer.

To find your nearest branch, go to www.fredolsentravelagents.co.uk/shops.

Lowestoft News

