Where is the cheapest place to fill your car in Waveney?
Drivers continue to face sky high prices at the pumps as the cost of petrol and diesel soar.
On a day when protesters gathered on the M25 over record high fuel prices, which affected travel across the country, we surveyed the prices of a number of petrol stations in the Waveney and south Norfolk area.
Gulf, Lowestoft
Petrol: 184.9
Diesel: 194.9
Tesco, Lowestoft:
Petrol: 189.9
Diesel: 195.4
Morrisons, Pakefield
Petrol: 184.7
Diesel: 195.7
Shell, Normanston Drive
Petrol: 184.9
Diesel: 194.9
ASDA, Lowestoft
Petrol: 184.7
Diesel: 194.7
BP, Kirkley Run
Petrol:184.9
Diesel: 195.9
Esso, Oulton Broad
Petrol: 183.9
Diesel: 194.9
BP, Beccles
Petrol: 189.9
Diesel: 196.9
Morrisons, Beccles
Petrol: 189.9
Diesel: 196.9
BP, Gillingham Services
Petrol: 189.9
Diesel: 199.9
Shell, Loddon
Petrol: 189.9
Diesel: 199.9
ASDA in Lowestoft has by a long way the cheapest prices for both petrol and diesel, while BP at Gillingham Service station and the Loddon Shell station, which is just five miles further towards Norwich than the Gillingham petrol station, are both the most costly place to refuel both petrol and diesel, on Friday, July 22.