Where is the cheapest place to fill your car in Waveney?

It now costs more than £100 to fill the average car - Credit: Archant

Drivers continue to face sky high prices at the pumps as the cost of petrol and diesel soar.

On a day when protesters gathered on the M25 over record high fuel prices, which affected travel across the country, we surveyed the prices of a number of petrol stations in the Waveney and south Norfolk area.

Gulf, Lowestoft

Petrol: 184.9

Diesel: 194.9

Gulf on on A47 near the Tesco roundabout, Foxburrow Hill, Lowestoft. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Tesco, Lowestoft:

Petrol: 189.9

Diesel: 195.4

Prices at Tesco fuelling station just off the A47. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Morrisons, Pakefield

Petrol: 184.7

Diesel: 195.7

Fuel prices at Morrisons in Pakefield, Tower Road. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Shell, Normanston Drive

Petrol: 184.9

Diesel: 194.9

Shell fuelling station on Normanston Drive, Lowestoft. - Credit: Bruno Brown

ASDA, Lowestoft

Petrol: 184.7

Diesel: 194.7

Prices at ASDA Lowestoft situated at Belvedere Road-Off Horn Hill, Lowestoft NR33 0PX. - Credit: Brown

BP, Kirkley Run

Petrol:184.9

Diesel: 195.9

BP on Kirkley Run, Lowestoft, NR33 0NH. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Esso, Oulton Broad

Petrol: 183.9

Diesel: 194.9

Tesco express ESSO fuelling station on 122 Beccles Rd, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft NR33 8QX. - Credit: Bruno Brown

BP, Beccles

Petrol: 189.9

Diesel: 196.9

Prices of the Beccles BP on Gosford Road, Beccles. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Morrisons, Beccles

Petrol: 189.9

Diesel: 196.9

Beccles Morrisons situated on George Westwood Way, Beccles NR34 9BP. - Credit: Bruno Brown

BP, Gillingham Services

Petrol: 189.9

Diesel: 199.9

BP at Gillingham Services on the A143 outside of Beccles. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Shell, Loddon

Petrol: 189.9

Diesel: 199.9

Shell garage situated just outside Loddon at: Beccles Rd, Hales, Norwich NR14 6SR - Credit: Bruno Brown

ASDA in Lowestoft has by a long way the cheapest prices for both petrol and diesel, while BP at Gillingham Service station and the Loddon Shell station, which is just five miles further towards Norwich than the Gillingham petrol station, are both the most costly place to refuel both petrol and diesel, on Friday, July 22.