News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

Where is the cheapest place to fill your car in Waveney?

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 5:29 PM July 22, 2022
Mother and child at petrol pump

It now costs more than £100 to fill the average car - Credit: Archant

Drivers continue to face sky high prices at the pumps as the cost of petrol and diesel soar.

On a day when protesters gathered on the M25 over record high fuel prices, which affected travel across the country, we surveyed the prices of a number of petrol stations in the Waveney and south Norfolk area.

Gulf, Lowestoft

Petrol: 184.9

Diesel: 194.9

Gulf on on A47 near the Tesco roundabout.

Gulf on on A47 near the Tesco roundabout, Foxburrow Hill, Lowestoft. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Tesco, Lowestoft:

Petrol: 189.9

Most Read

  1. 1 A12 closed as emergency services attend crash
  2. 2 Crash closes part of A146 near Beccles
  3. 3 'Worst game of Jenga' - Police stop truck with car on top of skip on A12
  1. 4 Man 'punched to the head' before attackers fled scene
  2. 5 Norfolk fitness firm takes over Lowestoft gym after four month closure
  3. 6 'Massive' fire then a flood tackled in quick succession at nature reserve
  4. 7 'Amazing' Ethan, 16, died in crash with van, inquest hears
  5. 8 Woman airlifted to hospital following serious fall
  6. 9 'I'm looking forward to the raves' - Thousands arrive at Latitude
  7. 10 Woman left with bruises to her face after 'unprovoked' Lowestoft assault

Diesel: 195.4

Tesco fuelling station just off the A47.

Prices at Tesco fuelling station just off the A47. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Morrisons, Pakefield

Petrol: 184.7

Diesel: 195.7

Morrisons, Tower Road, Pakefield

Fuel prices at Morrisons in Pakefield, Tower Road. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Shell, Normanston Drive

Petrol: 184.9

Diesel: 194.9

Shell fuelling station on Normanston Drive, Lowestoft.

Shell fuelling station on Normanston Drive, Lowestoft. - Credit: Bruno Brown

ASDA, Lowestoft

Petrol: 184.7

Diesel: 194.7

ASDA Lowestoft situated at Belvedere Road-Off Horn Hill, Lowestoft NR33 0PX.

Prices at ASDA Lowestoft situated at Belvedere Road-Off Horn Hill, Lowestoft NR33 0PX. - Credit: Brown

BP, Kirkley Run

Petrol:184.9

Diesel: 195.9

BP on Kirkley Run, Lowestoft, NR33 0NH.

BP on Kirkley Run, Lowestoft, NR33 0NH. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Esso, Oulton Broad

Petrol: 183.9

Diesel: 194.9

122 Beccles Rd, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft NR33 8QX122 Beccles Rd, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft NR33 8QX

Tesco express ESSO fuelling station on 122 Beccles Rd, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft NR33 8QX. - Credit: Bruno Brown

BP, Beccles

Petrol: 189.9

Diesel: 196.9

Beccles BP on Gosford Road, Beccles.

Prices of the Beccles BP on Gosford Road, Beccles. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Morrisons, Beccles

Petrol: 189.9

Diesel: 196.9

George Westwood Way, Beccles NR34 9BP

Beccles Morrisons situated on George Westwood Way, Beccles NR34 9BP. - Credit: Bruno Brown

BP, Gillingham Services

Petrol: 189.9

Diesel: 199.9

BP at Gillingham Services on the A143 outside of Beccles.

BP at Gillingham Services on the A143 outside of Beccles. - Credit: Bruno Brown

Shell, Loddon

Petrol: 189.9

Diesel: 199.9

Shell garage situated just outside Loddon at: Beccles Rd, Hales, Norwich NR14 6SR

Shell garage situated just outside Loddon at: Beccles Rd, Hales, Norwich NR14 6SR - Credit: Bruno Brown

ASDA in Lowestoft has by a long way the cheapest prices for both petrol and diesel, while BP at Gillingham Service station and the Loddon Shell station, which is just five miles further towards Norwich than the Gillingham petrol station, are both the most costly place to refuel both petrol and diesel, on Friday, July 22.

Lowestoft News
Loddon News
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Police signage

Suffolk Live News

BMW stopped with 'enough cigarettes to cater entire 1980s darts tournament'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The man in an incident at Berry M&H near Beccles

Man who died in industrial incident at plastics factory named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The official opening of Eastern Edge, 72 contemporary beach huts, Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

Striking new £2.6m beach huts unveiled in 'wonderful' setting

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A fire has caused severe disruption to rail services between Norfolk and Suffolk

Train services blocked after large fire spreads to rail embankment

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon