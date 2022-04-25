News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

Harrod Horticultural set for return to RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:46 PM April 25, 2022
A tradestand artist impression of the Harrod Horticultural exhibit stand

A tradestand artist impression of the Harrod Horticultural exhibit stand. - Credit: Harrod Horticultural

New ranges will be launched as a Lowestoft-based business makes a welcome return to the world's greatest flower show next month.

Harrod Horticultural - the Lowestoft-based manufacturer of high quality garden products - will return to the stage of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May.

They will be exhibiting at the world famous show for the first time since 2018.

With Harrod Horticultural based at Pinbush Road in south Lowestoft, they will exhibit a tradestand on Western Avenue at the show, which will be dedicated entirely to its stylish handcrafted Southwold Collection that features a wide variety of furniture pieces, pergolas, planters, obelisks and supports.

A spokesman said: "Harrod Horticultural will be working on the exhibit with the Talasey Group who will be providing the display with a wonderful paving solution, and also Thomas Hoblyn Landscape & Garden Design whose unique creative vision will ensure a colourful and beautifully presented flower display that perfectly suits the Southwold Collection."

