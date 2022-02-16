Lowestoft firm sets global standard with FIFA seal of approval 

A long-established, family-run company based in Lowestoft has scored once more.

After supplying the goals to six of the venues in the Euro 2020 campaign, Harrod Sport is once again making its mark on global football.

As the UK’s leading manufacturer of sports equipment, Harrod Sport - part of the Harrod UK group of companies - has supplied some of the world's largest sporting events and stadiums from its base on the South Lowestoft industrial estate.

Emi Buendia will share a pitch with a certain Lionel Messi - Credit: PA

And now the company has created the world’s first FIFA-quality approved goal - meaning the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane will be aiming to hit the back of the net in FIFA quality certified goals at this year's World Cup.

In partnership with FIFA, Harrod Sport took part in a year-long programme to improve the universal standard of football goals in time for the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off in November.

Key to the process has been Harrod Sport’s Innovation Centre, where skilled designers develop and test the latest technology in football goals and other sports equipment.

Kevin Utton, from Harrod Sport. - Credit: Harrod Sport

Kevin Utton, director of sports sales and marketing for Harrod Sport, said: “We have always had a close working relationship with international governing bodies, including FIFA.

"Once we heard they were launching a FIFA Quality Programme for football goals, we knew we wanted to be a part of it, having already supplied many of the world’s most prestigious clubs and competitions.

A FIFA-quality approved goal by Harrod Sport - Credit: Stephen Taber

“Having our products used at major events and now also rubber-stamped as FIFA Quality certified means a great deal to our staff, customers and everyone associated with Harrod Sport - it’s a proud moment for us all.”

Alan Ferguson, senior pitch management manager for FIFA, added: “Having been in the football world for many years, I know quality and service when I see it, and that is exactly why I have had the pleasure of working with Harrod Sport for many years.

“Now in my role at FIFA, I know if Harrod Sport is supplying product for a tournament, it will be to the highest possible standard.

"I am delighted they are now working in partnership with FIFA and have their products FIFA quality certified.”