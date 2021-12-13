The hidden antiques shop which is every toy collector's dream

Twice Treasured, is owned by Justin Lee and sells an array of antique collectable toys including collectables, vintage video games to funko pops. - Credit: Mick Howes

Nestled behind a car park on Oulton Broad's Bridge Road is a hidden antiques toy shop which is unique to the area.

From collectables, vintage video games to funko pops, the store is every toy collector's dream.

Twice Treasured, is owned by Justin Lee and opened in March 2020 just before the first national Coronavirus lockdown.

But the business has been struggling in recent times, due to the pandemic and because of its hidden location.

Mr Lee, 42, believes the store offers something unique to the town.

He said: "I believe we are quite unique to the area and the people we do get in really like the store.

"I used to own a house removal and house cleaning firm but decided to open the shop and follow my passion.

"I've always had a passion for toy collectables so bit the bullet and opened the shop.

"We get all sorts of people in here from all walks of life who are interested in the products."

While Mr Lee has enjoyed running the store and following his passion, he has struggled attracting people into the store for a variety of reasons.

"It was an absolute nightmare when we first went into lockdown," Mr Lee said.

"As a new business we weren't entitled to any of the funding from government and had to continue paying the rents on the business even though we were closed.

"The lockdowns proved to be hard for us because we are such a new business.

"It is hard to establish a name for yourself when you are in and out of lockdowns."

Competition from larger retails and retail parks has also proved to be a hit for the shop.

Mr Lee said: "Lots of large retailers sell toys that for some are more appealing.

"There is definitely competition from large retail parks now, that often provide customers with free parking.

"I would encourage anyone to shop local and try to support small businesses like mine that are trying to offer that unique gap in the market.

"Not many people use the high street these days, so they also need some kind of incentive to come out."

