9 of the highest paid jobs in Lowestoft right now

A crisis manager/troubleshooter is one of the highest paid jobs in Lowestoft right now. - Credit: PA

Looking for a new job? Here's your opportunity.

These are some of the best paid roles in Lowestoft right now, according to job listing website Jobs24.





1. Senior Project Manager (Civil)

Company Advertising: IBEX Recruitment

Salary: £60,000-£80,000

An exciting opportunity to manage a team within the construction sector has arisen.

The role will see the successful candidate manage the project team and supply chain to deliver projects to time, cost and quality targets and standards.





2. Crisis Manager/Troubleshooter

Company: Kingsley Healthcare

Salary: £60,000

The successful candidate will be registered general nurse and registered mental nurse qualified who will oversee the management of homes on a temporary basis during periods of absence from home managers.

The person who takes on the role with Kingsley Healthcare will be dynamic, forward thinking and demonstrate strong, positive ideas.





3. Project Manager

Company Advertising: Head Hunted Recruitment

Salary: £45,000-£50,000

A globally established business based in Lowestoft is searching for an experienced project manager to be responsible for the effective coordination and delivery of project site activities.

The project manager will liaise with multiple departments together with subcontractors and suppliers to deliver projects on time.





4. Quantity Surveyor

Company Advertising: Gold Group

Salary: £40,000-£50,000

A leading main contractor on a major infrastructure project in East Anglia is seeking a quantity surveyor.

The successful candidate will work closely with a senior quantity surveyor who will manage their own packages of work and take them from procurement through to final account settlement.





5. Behaviour Support Practitioner

Company: VoyageCare

Salary: £45,000

VoyageCare is searching for a behaviour support practitioner that can work closely with the support team to conduct functional behaviour assessments and service level assessments.

The chosen applicant will be responsible for managing a complex caseload and be able to prioritise and adapt according to the needs of the caseload.





6. Nurse Deputy Manager

Company Advertising: Recruitment Healthcare Specialists

Salary: £45,000

A 70+ bedded nursing home, in Lowestoft, is looking to hire an experienced nurse to join their team as a deputy manager.

Duties and responsibilities will include coordinating and managing the care and nursing staff, supporting with clinical audits, managing and monitoring the delivery of clinical and personal care and ensuring clinical records are maintained in line with CQC essential standards.





7. Multi-skilled Engineering Technician

Company Advertising: CooperLomaz

Salary: £41,225-£47,825

A food manufacturing firm is searching for a multi-skilled engineering technician to carry out planned and legislative preventative maintenance checks and corrective actions.

The successful candidate will also be required to continuously monitor line performance and proactively rectify underperforming equipment.





8. Agricultural Engineer

Company Advertising: Kemp Recruitment

Salary: £35,000-£45,000

A well-established agricultural dealership is searching for an agricultural engineer to inspect new and used equipment and carry out a routine service.

The successful candidate will need to have relevant experience and good diagnostic skills to be able to work to their own initiative.





9. Plant Technician/ Plant Mechanic/ Plant Fitter

Company: Holt Automotive

Salary: £30,000-£35,000

Holt Automotive is seeking expansion and is looking to expand its team with the addition of a qualified plant technician plant technician/ plant mechanic/ plant fitter.

The chosen candidate will be required to ensure repairs are carried out according to manufacturer's procedures and in a safe and responsible manner.