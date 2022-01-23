'Don't suffer in silence': Support on offer as UK heads for inflation spike

The cost of living for people across the country is set to get even more expensive in the coming months as inflation hits a 30 year high.

This is no different across Norfolk and Waveney - where large parts of the area suffer from deprivation.

The Consumer Price Index shows that inflation rose to 5.4pc in December - the largest increase since 1992 when it stood at 7.1pc.

Simon Baldry, of Access Community Trust in Lowestoft, which works to prevent people becoming socially excluded, said that the bite is already being felt by people across Waveney.

He said: "We are already seeing a number of people use our services as food prices and heating prices increase.

"Soon services like internet, telephone and other services will be impacted.

"I would say to people don't suffer in silence as we can signpost to services that will help them.

"One service that is particularly helpful is the Local Welfare Assistance Scheme (LWAS), whereby local organisations across Suffolk can submit an application for support, on behalf of an individual or family."

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney detailed measures himself and the government are introducing to support people.

He said: "The nature of the inflationary spike ahead of us means that these next few months will invariably be difficult for many people, and it’s important that everyone ensures that they are taking advantage of all the support schemes that are in place.

"I continue to believe that the government was wrong to remove the £20 uplift to Universal Credit and will continue to push for the changes necessary to better support claimants.

"The government's intervention is tailored to supporting people as they meet these rising costs.

"Wholesale gas prices have risen dramatically in recent months, and the government has been clear that protecting consumers, particularly vulnerable low-income groups, is its main priority.

"The energy price cap will therefore remain in place, protecting around 15 million people up to £100/year.

"The government has also taken other steps to help working people through this difficult time, including freezing fuel duty, increasing the national living wage and reducing the Universal Credit taper rate."