Investments can make Lowestoft an 'exciting place to live and work'

Opinion

Investments such as the Gull Wing Bridge can make Lowestoft a "compelling and exciting" place to live, says MP Peter Aldous - Credit: Mike Page/Mick Howes

There is a great deal happening in Lowestoft at present, with the Gull Wing Bridge and the flood defence scheme under construction and work to start shortly on the Town Deals projects in and around the town centre.

These represent a public investment of over £220 million, which can make the town a compelling and exciting place in which to live, work and enjoy leisure time, though much work remains to attract businesses so as to ensure that this happens.

The Gull Wing Bridge will transform the skyline forever, will make it easier to get around and about town and will provide the opportunity to improve the approaches to the town centre along Belvedere Road, Denmark Road and Battery Green Road.

The Town Deals projects, including the regeneration of Station Square, the development of a Cultural Quarter around the Marina and the Bethel and making the most of heritage assets, such as the Scores, are vital at a time that high streets all around the UK are facing so many challenges.

Whilst the recent weather has showcased the South Beach at its best, being on the coast Lowestoft is exposed to the impact of Climate Change, though the flood defence scheme will mitigate this.

The transition to low carbon forms of energy also provides a great opportunity, with over half of the UK’s offshore wind farms being located off the East Anglian coast and with the town being the nearest industrial centre to the Sizewell “C” nuclear power station, which over its construction period is estimated to generate approximately £2 billion for the regional economy.

It is important that we make the most of these opportunities for local businesses.

East Coast College, with the Energy Skills Centre, is well placed to provide people with the necessary skills and Associated British Port’s proposed Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility should help attract new businesses to the area.

These are exciting times for Lowestoft, though challenges remain.

The Cost of Living crisis will leave many people cruelly exposed in the coming months and Government must do all that they can to support them.

Development in the town on the scale taking place causes disruption, whilst in some areas the town has an untidy and unkept appearance and it is important to restore a sense of civic pride.

The investment by the Government in CEFAS’ new headquarters is welcome, though there still remains a great deal to do to create a vibrant, modern and sustainable fishing industry.

However, we do have the opportunity to do this on the East Anglian coast, providing an exemplar that other areas can follow and we must make progress to put in place the necessary framework that can achieve this.