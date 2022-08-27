Opinion
Investments can make Lowestoft an 'exciting place to live and work'
Peter Aldous, Waveney MP
- Credit: Mike Page/Mick Howes
There is a great deal happening in Lowestoft at present, with the Gull Wing Bridge and the flood defence scheme under construction and work to start shortly on the Town Deals projects in and around the town centre.
These represent a public investment of over £220 million, which can make the town a compelling and exciting place in which to live, work and enjoy leisure time, though much work remains to attract businesses so as to ensure that this happens.
The Gull Wing Bridge will transform the skyline forever, will make it easier to get around and about town and will provide the opportunity to improve the approaches to the town centre along Belvedere Road, Denmark Road and Battery Green Road.
The Town Deals projects, including the regeneration of Station Square, the development of a Cultural Quarter around the Marina and the Bethel and making the most of heritage assets, such as the Scores, are vital at a time that high streets all around the UK are facing so many challenges.
Whilst the recent weather has showcased the South Beach at its best, being on the coast Lowestoft is exposed to the impact of Climate Change, though the flood defence scheme will mitigate this.
The transition to low carbon forms of energy also provides a great opportunity, with over half of the UK’s offshore wind farms being located off the East Anglian coast and with the town being the nearest industrial centre to the Sizewell “C” nuclear power station, which over its construction period is estimated to generate approximately £2 billion for the regional economy.
It is important that we make the most of these opportunities for local businesses.
Most Read
- 1 Woman, 31, missing from Lowestoft
- 2 Road blocked after crash on Barnby Bends near Beccles
- 3 Roads to close for two months for reconstruction works
- 4 Why this is the most exciting time to be in Lowestoft
- 5 'Well-known' former B&B up for auction
- 6 Vision gives glimpse of how refurbished rail station could look
- 7 Lowestoft man found guilty of 'unending sexual abuse' is jailed for life
- 8 Anti-social drivers banned from town retail park after months of chaos
- 9 Vital £67m flood defence works gathering pace to protect town
- 10 Investigations continue after man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
East Coast College, with the Energy Skills Centre, is well placed to provide people with the necessary skills and Associated British Port’s proposed Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility should help attract new businesses to the area.
These are exciting times for Lowestoft, though challenges remain.
The Cost of Living crisis will leave many people cruelly exposed in the coming months and Government must do all that they can to support them.
Development in the town on the scale taking place causes disruption, whilst in some areas the town has an untidy and unkept appearance and it is important to restore a sense of civic pride.
The investment by the Government in CEFAS’ new headquarters is welcome, though there still remains a great deal to do to create a vibrant, modern and sustainable fishing industry.
However, we do have the opportunity to do this on the East Anglian coast, providing an exemplar that other areas can follow and we must make progress to put in place the necessary framework that can achieve this.