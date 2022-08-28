New developments unveiled with investments made in coastal town

Dignitaries at the official opening of Eastern Edge - 72 contemporary beach huts on Lowestoft seafront. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A range of investment projects have begun, others are continuing while funding bids are also being progressed for schemes across Lowestoft in 2022.

Further flood defence schemes are being reviewed and developed as Coastal Partnership East - the coastal management team for East Suffolk Council - works with local communities to tackle erosion.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "Over the last year, we have completed repairs to the North Denes promenade surface.

"However, with increases in extreme weather, this is proving to be needed more often.

"To help manage this, tests using methods implemented by others, such as the Environment Agency, are planned to identify materials and methods that might be more effective for a longer-term repair.

"We will monitor this closely during winter months."

Recently, Coastal Partnership East has carried out a review from Corton to Gunton looking at "the coastal processes affecting these frontages to assess the increased erosion."

With an engagement event recently held "to update the local communities and businesses," the spokesman said: "As a result of this work and the feedback received, we are now reviewing two of the Shoreline Management Plan policies and will then move to identifying what the preferred options will be to manage the defences.

Erosion at Pakefield cliffs in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"At Pakefield, we have been working very closely with the local community, particularly those at the southern end of Pakefield, where erosion has significantly increased.

"A public consultation to identify the preferred option for the frontage has now closed and we are assessing the responses received.

"We are already moving to a programme of developing a business case for funding and detailed design of the preferred option, so that we can prepare for planning and any necessary licences.

"Due to the vulnerability of the access road in Arbor Lane we are exploring the possibility of emergency works to support the cliffs this winter."

Free Wi-Fi

In May, Lowestoft became the first East Suffolk town to have free public Wi-Fi installed in its town centre.

Free public Wi-Fi is now available in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Part of East Suffolk Council's digital towns programme, the £1.1million programme has established free high street Wi-Fi and shopping offers in 11 ‘digital towns’, and its due to be completed by October this year.

Post Office

A scheme of conservation works to repair the historic character of Lowestoft’s former Post Office has been carried out since January.

Restoration work progresses at Lowestoft's former Post Office. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The Grade II listed building on London Road North has been closed and remained vacant since 2018.

The repairs are being delivered through the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) programme, the works are being funded by Historic England and East Suffolk Council, as well as the government-backed Towns Fund, as it is delivered in partnership with Lowestoft Town Council and East Suffolk Building Preservation Trust.

Behind the scaffolding as repair works continue at the former Post Office building in Lowestoft town centre. - Credit: Mick Howes

The repair works will help facilitate a new use for the building, with the conservation repairs project to be completed this winter.

This will leave the building restored externally and allow for the next phase of conversion works to start next year.

Town Hall

Transformation of a historic town hall site took a major step forward in March.

With the grade II listed Town Hall in Lowestoft having been vacant and unoccupied since spring 2015, it looks set for a brighter future after receiving a funding boost.

Lowestoft town hall. - Credit: Mick Howes

As a scheme progresses to revitalise the landmark building, which has been owned by Lowestoft Town Council (LTC) since 2017, with a community focus, funding bids have been successful.

These grants come on the back of the £2m from the Towns Fund earmarked for the prominent landmark, which is located within the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone.

Beach

Contemporary beach huts were unveiled on Lowestoft seafront last month.

A £2.6m scheme was completed with the official opening of the new Eastern Edge beach huts in south Lowestoft.

The Eastern Edge beach huts in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Just a few weeks before this, a boardwalk allowing disabled access to South Beach was opened.

It provides year-round access on to the beach for people with disabilities, particularly wheelchair users, as well as people with pushchairs.

Heritage Action Zones (HAZ)

More than £350,000 of funding has been awarded to a series of renovation projects in Lowestoft this year.

Work is currently under way on 11 properties within the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone (HAZ).

Renovation projects are under way on 11 properties within the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone (HAZ). - Credit: Mick Howes

The projects are part of the five-year scheme which began in 2018 and is jointly funded by Historic England and East Suffolk Council, which runs in partnership with Lowestoft Town Council, Lowestoft Vision and East Suffolk Building Preservation Trust.

Renovation projects are under way on 11 properties within the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone (HAZ). - Credit: Mick Howes

The funding, from Historic England and East Suffolk Council, will further boost the High Street in the final months of the Lowestoft Heritage Action Zones scheme.

Renovation projects are under way on 11 properties within the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone (HAZ). - Credit: Mick Howes

It was followed by the London Road High Street Heritage Action Zone which launched in October 2020, as Lowestoft is one of only seven places in the country to benefit from two Heritage Action Zones.