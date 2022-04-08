News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'Great news' - Coastal holiday park set for £750,000 investment

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:35 PM April 8, 2022
Kessingland Beach Holiday Park

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park - Credit: Parkdean Resorts

A coastal holiday park is set to benefit from a significant investment ahead of the 2022 season.

Improvements are set to be unveiled at Kessingland Beach Holiday Park in Lowestoft as part of the companies biggest ever investment programme.

Parkdean Resorts, which operates six other holiday parks in Norfolk and Waveney and 67 holiday parks nationwide, announced this week a spend of more than £750,000 into Kessingland Beach Holiday Park.

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park Fish & Chippery

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park Fish & Chippery - Credit: Parkdean Resorts

The investment at the holiday park in Kessingland will go towards installing park-wide Wi-Fi capability to further improve the guest experience this year, as well as a significant contribution to the Benacre and Kessingland Flood Risk Management Project.

Parkdean Resorts welcomed almost 40,000 visitors to Kessingland Beach last year, and with advance bookings at record levels, the company expects even more holidaymakers this year.

The park employs more than 150 people in peak season, and is now hiring for seasonal and full-time roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “This investment is great news for Suffolk."

