Coastal Post Office branch to close for four weeks

Published: 4:42 PM May 10, 2021

The Kessingland High Street Post Office will be closed until June. - Credit: Archant

A Post Office branch has closed for a month while building work takes place.

The Kessingland High Street branch closed on Friday afternoon, May 7, with a spokesperson for the Post Office announcing the temporary closure on Monday.

During the closure, which is expected to take around four weeks to complete, customers will have to travel to nearby branches at Carlton Colville or Oulton.

The branch is due to reopen on Friday, June 4 at 8.30am.

Wendy Hamilton, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

You may also want to watch:

"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

Earlier this month, it was announced a new postmaster had been appointed to take over the nearby Pakefield branch, which has been closed since September due to "operational reasons."