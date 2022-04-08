News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Care home group to pay all staff the Real Living Wage at a minimum

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:57 AM April 8, 2022
Lowestoft-based Kingsley Healthcare will pay all its employees the Real Living Wage at a minimum

A care home group has announced that all its staff are to be paid at, or above, the rate set by the Real Living Wage Foundation.

Lowestoft-based Kingsley Healthcare will pay all its employees the Real Living Wage at a minimum - meaning that the hourly rate for our staff will start from £9.90.

Kingsley chief executive Daya Thayan said: “Kingsley is a family business.

"We are so delighted to be able to help and support our 2,000 staff.

"They have been absolutely marvellous.

“The cost of living crisis is making it very tough for all families and we wanted to do as much as we can to lend our support.”

Head of people Lisa Lock said: “Our care home staff showed themselves to be true Kingsley heroes during the lockdowns, taking on the role of family to residents at a time when there could be no visits.

“We are proud of them all.”

