How businesses which opened in lockdown are doing now

Published: 4:31 PM October 16, 2021

Lowestoft High Street and Scores, which are part of the Heritage Action Zone. - Credit: Nick Butcher

For businesses up and down the country, the coronavirus pandemic had a huge economic impact.

In Lowestoft, lots of businesses opened during the pandemic, having to adapt their ways of working to weather lockdowns and restrictions.

But after four months of relative stability, new businesses in the town are beginning to feel like they are firmly in the new normal.

Books + Prints on the High Street opened its doors in December 2020 and Lisa Davies said people are glad to get out.

Books + Prints opened its doors in early December 2020. - Credit: Jasper King

She said: "We are doing well because we've established a regular customer base.

"People are also discovering us for the very first time as well which is nice.

"We have busy days and quiet days but generally everybody is glad to see us and all the other businesses opening in Lowestoft.

Inside Books + Prints which opened on the high street in December 2020. - Credit: Jasper King

"People aren't using our online stock as much anymore which may be a good sign that they are coming out and about again.

"There are measures we could take if there were further restrictions like moving online so the pandemic has made us more adaptable as a business."

Chari Boutique moved on to the High Street just before Christmas and owner Hollie Elliston said the tourism trade helped with business after lockdown.

Nicky Frosdick (left) and Hollie Elliston (right) of Chari Boutique. - Credit: Mick Howes

She said: "We had quite a lot of holidaymakers that have walked in and bought things so it has been good since fully reopening.

"We've had lots of locals interested as well because the high street is a good location for us.

"Hopefully this is it now and it will be good until next year with the January sale."

Mandy Peterson, owner of Lennie's Plants on the high street. - Credit: Jasper King

Mandy Peterson opened up Lennie's Plants on the High Street in August 2020 and has said that customers are being cautious with their money because of the current economic climate.

She said: "People were glad to be back out first of all when the restrictions were lifted.

"Now, with our business, it feels like the novelty of shopping has worn off or people are beginning to watch their pennies.

"There is definitely a feeling of caution in the air, probably down to the current economic state we are in."