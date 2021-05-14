Town's ultrafast broadband bid back on track

Published: 5:57 AM May 14, 2021

A coastal town's £14 million digital boost will be ramped up with work back on track.

CityFibre began efforts to bring ultrafast broadband to Lowestoft early last year, although plans suffered a setback when construction partner Lite Access Technologies UK fell into administration.

Now, with new contractor and engineering specialist Pod-Trak on board, the project has resumed work in the Harbour and Normanston areas of the town, before moving onto Gunton and St Margarets.

Expected to finish in 2022, the town-wide rollout is set to benefit almost every home and business locally.

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre's city manager for Lowestoft - Credit: CityFibre

The project's city manager for Lowestoft Charles Kitchin said: "We are thrilled to be working with Pod-Trak on the rollout of full fibre in Lowestoft.

"In just a few short weeks, their team has made steady progress and we are firmly on track to deliver the digital infrastructure this town deserves.

"Currently, less than 20pc of premises in the UK can access full fibre broadband services, which is why so many households still battle with slow and unreliable connectivity.

"By building new and better infrastructure, we aim to provide residents with a network that delivers not just faster download and upload speeds, but more reliable services that can scale as data consumption grows too."

In March, Mr Kitchin confirmed one of Pod-Trak's first orders of business would be to "repair some defects", including grass verges, from the previous contractors work.

Brian Gildea, pre-construction director at Pod-Trak, said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with CityFibre and its Lowestoft build team, and look forward to delivering the new full fibre rollout.

"We also look forward to working with Suffolk County Council in minimising disruption during the works and ensuring swift completion of the project rollout plan, while working hand-in-hand with local organisations within the Lowestoft area to maximise opportunities for employment and engaging the local supply chain."

The town is one of a growing number of locations around the UK to benefit from CityFibre's £4 billion Gigabit City investment programme, with an expansion including Kessingland, Beccles and Great Yarmouth announced in March.