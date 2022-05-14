Lowestoft Co-op now on Just Eat

Customers at a Lowestoft branch of the Co-op can now get their groceries delivered straight to their door following the launch of a partnership with Just Eat.

Central England Co-op have extended their deal with Just Eat after a trial run earlier this year.

The new rollout includes the Pinewood Avenue store in Lowestoft.

Claire Koziol, head of stores, said: “We are committed to making it as easy as possible for our customers to shop with us and this partnership gives us the opportunity to not only provide another option for our communities but also work with a recognised and respected brand in home delivery.”

Andrew Kenny, managing director at Just Eat, said: “We’re excited to further expand Just Eat’s grocery offering.

"This partnership with Central England Co-op marks the next stage in Just Eat’s commitment to delivering the best service and range of options for our customers."