Pizza branch to expand into another unit

Published: 5:13 PM October 19, 2021

The existing Domino's branch in St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, and the tanning and beauty salon they hope to expand into - Credit: Google

A national pizza chain is hoping to expand a Suffolk branch to create a larger unit.

Domino's on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft is planning to expand into the store next door, previously a tanning and beauty salon.

The unit Domino's is hoping to move into was previously Glow Beauty Salon, a local business that has permanently closed.

The customer service area will be moved into the new unit and the existing unit will be converted into kitchen preparation space.

The additional unit is around 80 metres squared.

The expanded unit will operate during the same hours as the existing Domino's, 10am to 11pm every day.

A new disabled toilet will be added to the branch and the wooden storefront will be replaced with aluminium.

Domino's planning request has claimed that the extension to the branch will be compliant with local and national planning policy, and will not have an adverse impact on the surrounding area.