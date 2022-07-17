Owners of town's popular escape rooms 'thrilled' with Tripadvisor award
- Credit: Mick Howes
A popular Lowestoft escape room has been recognised with a TripAdvisor award.
Prestige Escape Rooms, in High Street, have been awarded a Travellers' Choice award, as well as being ranked the number one thing to do in Lowestoft on the website.
The Travellers' Choice awards recognise businesses that earn consistently good reviews.
Owners Francesca and Stephen Dixon-Grant said: "We are so thrilled to have received this brilliant accolade.
"We design and build all of our games ourselves in order to give our customers the best experience possible.
"We put our heart and soul into what we do and we love interacting with the groups that visit us and we always want them to have the best time possible.
"We have had many customers say to us that they are so glad to have something new to do in Lowestoft, so they now don’t have to travel all the way to Norwich to play an escape room, which saves a lot of fuel cost and parking fees."
The husband and wife duo opened their business after discovering escape rooms while on their honeymoon.