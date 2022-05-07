Three-bed house with fish and chip shop and mobile van for sale

The Hooked on Fish fish and chip shop in Hall Road, Oulton Broad, is for sale. The owners are leaving after 16 years behind the fryers. - Credit: Aldreds

A couple are reluctantly leaving the home and business they fell in love with due to ill health.

Andy and Shirley Best have been the faces behind the fryers at Hooked on Fish in Hall Road, Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft, for 16 years.

The shop at Hooked on Fish in Oulton Broad which is for sale. A mobile takeaway van is included. - Credit: Aldreds

However, due to health issues they are having to switch to a slower pace and the property, including a mobile fish-and-chip-van, has gone on the market with Aldreds for £299,995.

Mr Best, a former Air Force chef, said that after he came out of the RAF they simply "fell in love with it and bought it."

A mobile takeaway van associated with the Hooked on Fish fish and chip shop in Hall Road, Oulton Broad, is included in the sale. - Credit: Aldreds

Although they had enjoyed it it was "a lot of hard work" especially with the mobile van which made regular visits to holiday parks.

The 55-year-old said that over the years they had catered for weddings and events and had many loyal customers.

And although food apps had hit the industry, the public's love for traditional fish and chips remained undimmed.

The shop and frying area inside Hooked on Fish in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, which is for sale. - Credit: Aldreds

The business is described as "well-established" and "a good opportunity."

The semi-detached property has its own living accommodation including a private lounge and kitchen, conservatory, three first floor bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

The private family bathroom inside the home in Hall Road, Oulton Broad, which includes a fish and chip shop. - Credit: Aldreds

There is also a purpose built preparation room and private courtyard garden.

To the front there is parking for at least three cars.

All the fixtures and fittings have been installed in recent times and are included in the sale price.

The counter and shop area inside Hooked on Fish in Oulton Broad, - Credit: Aldreds

The listing notes Oulton Broad as a sought-after location.

It adds: "It should be noted that due to ill health the owners have run the business on reduced hours and the potential is there to open longer hours and offer things like delivery services to increase the current business."

Mr Best, who hails from the West Midlands, said they had, in the past, employed staff but today the couple managed mainly by themselves helped by daughter Bobbie-Jo, 25.

The south-facing courtyard garden at the back of Hooked on Fish. There is space to park three cars at the front. - Credit: Aldreds

Although they had suck to their tried-and-tested fish and chip menu there would be scope for someone else to come in and start something new, he added.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hall Road, Oulton Broad

Asking Price: £299,995

Aldreds, Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, 01493 493208.

The conservatory at Hall Road which is for sale along with a fish and chip shop and mobile takeaway van. - Credit: Aldreds



