Three-bed house with fish and chip shop and mobile van for sale
- Credit: Aldreds
A couple are reluctantly leaving the home and business they fell in love with due to ill health.
Andy and Shirley Best have been the faces behind the fryers at Hooked on Fish in Hall Road, Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft, for 16 years.
However, due to health issues they are having to switch to a slower pace and the property, including a mobile fish-and-chip-van, has gone on the market with Aldreds for £299,995.
Mr Best, a former Air Force chef, said that after he came out of the RAF they simply "fell in love with it and bought it."
Although they had enjoyed it it was "a lot of hard work" especially with the mobile van which made regular visits to holiday parks.
The 55-year-old said that over the years they had catered for weddings and events and had many loyal customers.
And although food apps had hit the industry, the public's love for traditional fish and chips remained undimmed.
The business is described as "well-established" and "a good opportunity."
The semi-detached property has its own living accommodation including a private lounge and kitchen, conservatory, three first floor bedrooms, and a family bathroom.
There is also a purpose built preparation room and private courtyard garden.
To the front there is parking for at least three cars.
All the fixtures and fittings have been installed in recent times and are included in the sale price.
The listing notes Oulton Broad as a sought-after location.
It adds: "It should be noted that due to ill health the owners have run the business on reduced hours and the potential is there to open longer hours and offer things like delivery services to increase the current business."
Mr Best, who hails from the West Midlands, said they had, in the past, employed staff but today the couple managed mainly by themselves helped by daughter Bobbie-Jo, 25.
Although they had suck to their tried-and-tested fish and chip menu there would be scope for someone else to come in and start something new, he added.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Road, Oulton Broad
Asking Price: £299,995
Aldreds, Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, 01493 493208.